Southmoreland battled from behind twice and took a late lead but couldn’t hold off Villa Maria Academy down the stretch in a PIAA Class 2A girls soccer first-round playoff match Tuesday night.
Ella Raimondi knocked home a crossing pass with 11 seconds left for her fourth goal of the night to give the Lady Victors a dramatic 4-3 win over the Lady Scotties at Dollinger Field in Erie.
“They played a great game. The kids did a great job,” Southmoreland coach Josh Pajak said of his squad. “They made the adjustments during the game, they battled back and never gave up.
“It was a nice stadium, nice atmosphere.”
Olivia Cernuto scored two goals, giving her 29 on the season, for the Lady Scotties (15-3-2).
Villa Maria (13-4), the District 10 champion, led 2-1 at halftime. Cernuto countered Raimondi’s first goal with one of her own but Raimondi beat Southmoreland goalkeeper Alexa Smith once more before intermission.
“Villa was getting the better of the attack early on,” Pajak said. “It just took us a long time to settle down and connect passes. Once we did that later in the game we had success.”
The score remained 2-1 until the 10-minute mark of the second half when Cernuto tied it with her second goal.
“Olivia just kind of took their players 1v1 and put the ball in the net,” Pajak said of the tying goal.
Southmoreland grabbed a 3-2 lead about five minutes later on Taylor Klingensmith’s goal.
“Kendall Fabery made a nice run, we made a nice pass and Fabery took a great shot but their goalie saved it,” Pajak said. “But Taylor was there to get the rebound.
“The way the girls worked to take the lead was unbelievable. We just didn’t close it out. A lot of that’s a credit to Villa. They were very, very talented, very hard to keep away from our goal.”
Raimondi got the Lady Victors even two minutes later then hit the game-winner in the closing seconds.
Pajak refused to blame his players for the Lady Victors’ late rally.
“I put it on me,” he said. “We went defensive after taking the lead. I should’ve just went with the momentum and kept pressing, to be honest. The girls did a great job and they had a great season.”
Southmoreland reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in program history and qualified for state tournament for the first time since 2009.
