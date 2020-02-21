PETERS TWP. -- Vincentian Academy is the top-seeded team in the WPIAL Class 1A boys basketball playoffs, but even that might not accurately convey how talented the Royals are.
At least that's what Geibel Catholic coach Don Porter thinks after seeing the team close up.
"That's a well-oiled machine there gentlemen," Porter said after Vincentian dismantled his Gators, 99-51, in a quarterfinal playoff game at Peters Township High School on Thursday night.
Angelo Reeves tossed in a game-high 28 points, including three of the Royals' four dunks, and Matt McDonough hit seven of his team's 10 3-pointers in scoring 23 points as Vincentian (19-4) advanced to the semifinals where it will play fifth-seeded and defending champion Nazareth Prep on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
Nazareth Prep defeated the Royals in last year's WPIAL final, 69-62, although if Vincentian plays like it did against Geibel there could be a different outcome in this season's rematch.
"The length they bring on the court, the speed and just their skill is at a whole different level than I would say most teams in the whole WPIAL, regardless of the classification," Porter said of the Royals.
Reeves and Vincentian's full-court press blindsided the Gators from the beginning. Reeves scored the game's first four baskets and the Royals forced a turnover after each one.
"We looked on the film and their slides were a little bit different than what they did tonight, which is good coaching on their behalf," Porter said. "That kind of set the tone right there."
The Gators fought back. A steal by Drew Howard led to a bucket by Enzo Fetsko to get Geibel on the board. Howard hit a driving shot and Fetsko made a 3-pointer to get his team within 10-7.
Reeves' first dunk and consecutive baskets by Ethan Embleton made it 16-7 before back-to-back 3-pointers by Howard and Fetsko again sliced the gap to three at 16-13.
The Royals took off from there, scoring the final four points of the first quarter and the first 12 of the second in surging to a commanding 32-13 lead. The spurt included a steal and dunk by Ryan Priest, who finished with 17 points, and a lob dunk by Reeves.
Vincentian dominated play the rest of the way and led 49-22 at halftime and 80-40 after three quarters.
Ryan Anderson played well in defeat and led Geibel with 17 points, Howard followed with 14 and Fetsko added 13. Each made a pair of 3-pointers.
Nate Cullo gave Vincentian four double-digit scorers with 10 points, including two treys.
The Gators are hoping the Royals juggernaut continues for now. If Vincentian reaches the WPIAL final, it will drag Geibel into the PIAA tournament.
"It's been a great season," Porter said. "I'm proud of the kids. Hopefully, Vincentian can win the next game and then we can piggy-tail back into the state tournament and keep playing basketball which is what our goal is."
