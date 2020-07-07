Natalie French fouled off several 3-2 pitches until she found one she liked and drilled it down the left-field line to bring in Ashley Joll with the winning run, giving Belle Vernon its first state championship in softball with a 4-3 walk-off win over West Perry on June 25.
At least that’s how the Lady Leopards’ virtual softball season ended as run by coach Tom Rodriguez.
The coronavirus pandemic knocked out Belle Vernon’s baseball, softball and track & field seasons this spring, but Rodriguez found a way to give his squad a glimpse at what might have happened.
“I posted it all on Twitter, five games at a time during the regular season,” Rodriguez explained. “Then I made up a bracket and started into the WPIAL playoffs and posted the scores and the details of the games.”
Belle Vernon didn’t win the virtual WPIAL title, falling in the semifinals, but qualified for the PIAA tournament and swept to victory.
“That was pretty cool,” French said, with a laugh, of her team’s virtual season and her game-winning hit. “I was thinking that probably wouldn’t have happened in real life but I’ll take it virtually.”
Softball
Neither Rodriguez nor French thought the first two-week postponement of the season would eventually lead to its cancellation.
“I was thinking we might be out just a few weeks or so and then we would go back and play a shortened season,” said French, who was one of four seniors on the roster and the team captain.
Rodriguez concurred.
“I had no idea it was going to go down that quick,” he said. “I thought it would just be a couple weeks and things would blow over.”
Rodriguez recalled the day the season was put on hold.
“We had pizza day. It was Natalie’s birthday,” he said. “We were almost done with practice when they called and told us everything was off for two weeks.”
Rodriguez did what he could to keep his team together, including his seniors, French, Emily Dongilli, Mackenzie Wood and Jaelynn Clegg, who had been out of action over a year due to medical reasons.
“Every week we had a Zoom session with the girls and we had trivia contests and would give the winners some gifts,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve tried to keep them busy and interested.”
French appreciated Rodriguez’ effort.
“I thought it was super nice of him because he took so much time to do all of that,” French said. “The Zoom meetings were really nice. We got to see each other and keep in touch. And those virtual softball games were so cool, just to be able to see that and follow it.”
French was part of Belle Vernon’s 2017 and 2018 WPIAL championship squads, along with her older sister Jordan, and made perhaps the defensive play of the game as a freshman in the 2017 final against Yough with a tough, diving clutch catch in the outfield to short-circuit a late Lady Cougar rally and preserve a 4-1 win.
After missing the postseason last year, French was looking forward to getting back to the playoffs her senior year.
“When I heard the announcement that it was really canceled, that just really hit me hard,” French said. “It was the worst thing that came out of this coronavirus for me personally, because I was looking forward to it so much. Then not being able to play, not being able to teach the younger girls what high school softball is all about, and make memories ... it was really disappointing.”
While Rodriguez didn’t foresee his actual team winning a state title as his virtual team did, he did have high hopes for the 2020 Lady Leopards.
“I felt we should at least get a playoff spot,” said Rodriguez, who has guided the Lady Leopards to four WPIAL championships. “Who knows what would’ve happened? We’ll never get to find out.”
French will be joining Jordan at West Virginia University this fall to major in electrical engineering. While she won’t play for the Mountaineers softball team she said she will participate in a WVU intramural league.
“I watched my sister play in that and I thought it was pretty competitive,” French said.
Baseball
Tony Watson was entering his first season at the helm of the Leopards’ baseball team after serving as an assistant for several years and was looking forward to a spring excursion.
The coronavirus pandemic scrapped those plans.
“We found out basically a week and a half before our spring training trip to the Cal Ripkin Experience in Myrtle Beach,” Watson said. “We had been practicing and within a week we get the word that school is closing, then the next thing we knew, kids were coming home for the remainder of the year.”
The season never got off the ground for seniors Nick Stanger, Colby McKeta, Danny Truong, Jared Hartman, Andrew Pacak and Cam Nusser.
“We conducted Zoom calls just to try to stay together as a team and make sure everybody was doing OK,” Watson said. “As far as actual physical workouts, we tried to implement some stuff for the kids to do on their own during the lockdown. But, really, the fields weren’t even open to get out and get any kind of work in. It was rough.”
Watson felt he had a solid squad.
“It was frustrating,” he said. “I’m coming into my first season with high expectations and, first, we lose our spring trip, then the season. So it’s almost like we’re starting from scratch and this past year never even happened.”
The good news is that since Watson had already been on the coaching staff the transition went smoothly.
“Fortunately, I’ve been an assistant coach with the program for about seven years so there wasn’t a huge change,” said Watson who is a BV graduate. “I’ve been in the program for quite some time. That part of it wasn’t bad. But I don’t think anybody, not even the most seasoned coach, could plan for something like this.”
Watson has managed to salvage some baseball for his squad in the summer as he manages Leopard Nation of the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League.
“We had six seniors and that was what this summer league was for,” Watson said, “to get some of these kids some playing time.”
Track & Field
Belle Vernon’s roster featured a slew of juniors in 2019 and several had great aspirations for this year.
Perhaps the saddest story was that of senior Sydney Baciak.
“I have ulcerative colitis and it was pretty severe at the end of last season,” Baciak explained. “I actually qualified for WPIALs but wasn’t able to go because I was in the hospital.”
Baciak’s top events were the 100 high hurdles, high jump and 400 relay. Her P.R. of 15.84 seconds in the high hurdles was only 0.5 off the school record, which she was taking aim at this season.
Baciak’s junior year included being named the All-Around MVP at the Big South meet after winning the 100 high hurdles, taking third in the triple jump and long jump and placing fourth in the high jump.
Also a cheerleader, she had surgery in the fall and was hospitalized for six weeks, forcing her to miss half of the football season.
“After that, I was so looking forward to my senior track season,” Baciak said. “I was devastated when it was canceled. I’m still so sad about.
“I was one of the cheerleader captains but I had to miss a lot of games and senior night for that. So it was really hard to be told that I was going to miss my last track season and senior day for that also.
“I had to work really hard to get back in shape for track season ... and then it didn’t happen.”
Belle Vernon got one scrimmage in which left Baciak hopeful she could come back strong.
“I was feeling really good,” she said. “My marks were the same or even a little bit better than they were last year so I was really excited to see what I could do.”
Baciak also pointed out her team was deprived of a chance to extend a school record.
“We won the section title the last two years, the first two they ever won, and we had a really strong team this year and we were going for a three-peat,” she said.
Baciak, who recently had another surgery, said she is going to take a year off and then make a college decision next year.
In addition to Baciak, Belle Vernon juniors last year in track & field under coach Rodd Kavic included Ashlyn Ayersman, Vienna Bertram, Danielle Engstrom, Amanda Fine, Autumn Forte, Marissa Grubbs, Kaitlyn Hrycko, Kori Kuhns, Hallie Miller, Alyssa Roberts, Sara Sanner, Madison Schmeltz, Hannah Seitzinger and Hannah Zeffiro.
Seitzinger, who was the Herald-Standard Class AAA Most Outstanding Track Performer in 2019, won a WPIAL silver medal in the 400 last year and a bronze in 2018, when she also placed seventh in the state meet. She won gold medals in that event at the Big South meet and the WCCA meet.
Belle Vernon boys juniors last year in track & field under coach Chris Stasichia included Ryan Abbot, Hayden Baron, Max Bryer, Thomas Hepple, Damani Johnson, Hayden Lundey, Ryan Marek, Devon Marmie, Maverick Selvoski, Seth Yankosky and Zade Zadrozny.
Marek was aiming to break the school record in the discus after winning a WPIAL bronze medal and qualifying for the PIAA meet in that event in 2019. He won gold in the Tri-State Invitational and the Big South Meet in the discus last year.
Yankosky also advanced to the 2019 district finals in the triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.