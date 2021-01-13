Times are unique because of the coronavirus pandemic, and high school athletic directors, coaches and athletes are attempting to figure out the best way to avoid a lost winter season.
For swimming, diving and rifle teams, that will mean holding competitions live or virtually, or, for some, unfortunately, not at all.
Waynesburg Central, in cooperation with Jefferson-Morgan, and West Greene sponsor rifle teams, and, according to Raiders coach Rich Rush, competitions will be held virtually. Both teams compete at the Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Club.
“We’ve been able to shoot at the range, because it’s not at the school,” explained Rush before everything was shut down in mid-December. “We hold a split squad practice, three per relay and we leave an empty lane between them.
“We are taking every precaution possible. All it takes is for one kid to get sick.”
Though they don’t hold competitions on campus, Rush said the athletes follow the school’s policies.
“It is what it is. If Waynesburg shuts down, we follow whatever Waynesburg does. We still have a (school) attendance policy,” said Rush.
The Raiders were schedule to shoot against McGuffey Tuesday, but the match was cancelled. West Greene’s match against Upper St. Clair Tuesday was still on the schedule as of presstime.
The coaches are heavily involved in organizing the rifle season, so they figured out how to fairly compete virtually.
“The coaches talk to each other. We shoot each team in our section (McGuffey, Upper St. Clair, West Greene) twice and once against Section 2 (Avella, Bethel Park, Trinity, Washington) for 10 matches,” said Rush.
“We (Waynesburg, Jefferson-Morgan, West Greene) are going to electronic scoring systems,” added Rush. “The other teams will shoot (at their home range). There is a certain amount of trust involved. If someone wants to cheat, they can cheat.
“It’s a gentlemen’s agreement. The coaches basically run it. The coaches will decide whether to Zoom or meet some place to score the match.”
Rush is disappointed not to be able to host half the matches.
“Actually, truthfully, it hurts us. It’s tough to shoot (at the sportsmen’s club). It’s so cold in there. We have a home range advantage,” Rush said with a laugh.
The top two teams in each of the four sections will qualify for the WPIAL team playoffs to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsman Club. The competition is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run throughout the day to keep the teams separated.
The individual tournament will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the same venue. The state championship will be held over three days, Feb. 23-25, on both sides of the state.
Guidance for the district’s swimming championship is to be released this week, but will likely not held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool. The ripple-down effect in the change of venue is how, and how many, swimmers will qualify for the WPIAL championship, to be likely held the first week of March.
The PIAA has already released only 16 swimmers, instead of 32, statewide will qualify for the state meet and each classification will hold a one-day meet.
The diving championships will be held at North Allegheny, Class AA on Friday, Feb. 26, and Class AAA the next day.
Meets will vary between virtual and live, as will the ability of parents to attend the competitions.
“All meets at Connellsville will be held in person, except Mount Pleasant. They want to do a virtual meet,” said Connellsville Athletic Director Rich Evans. “We don’t have any divers, but Mount Pleasant does, so she will dive at Connellsville.”
The virtual meet will be held concurrently. Evans said if there is any diving, three officials will score the meet. Otherwise, two officials will handle the duties.
Evans has a straight-forward plan in place for home meets.
“We gave two family passes to the swimmers. No visiting fans are permitted,” explained Evans. “When not competing, masks must be worn and have social distancing. If teams cannot insure social distancing (poolside), hallways can be used.
“The visiting team will use Lanes 1-2-3, and Connellsville will use 4-5-6, to keep everyone on their side of the pool.”
Laurel Highlands hosts Freeport Thursday after the two schools worked out the numbers, but will likely compete virtually for any remaining home matches. Uniontown will host its three scheduled home meets virtually because of space limitations and then wait to see about road contests.
Elizabeth Forward coach Shawna Boden said her squad will hold in-person meets.
Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko is one of many swimmers adjusting to the changes brought about by dealing with the pandemic, but is looking forward to getting in the pool for her senior season.
“Our last practice was Dec. 10 and I wasn’t back in the pool until Jan. 4. The YMCA was closed, so I worked out at home. I did all I could do. I would run and do the exercises Casey (coach Casey Dascenzo) gave us,” said Mrosko. “I probably lost 50 percent of the work we did. Running is not the same as being in the pool.
“It’s coming back. Slowly, yes. I can tell I’m getting it back. Slowly it shows up.”
One aspect of not participating in a live meet is not having an opposing swimmer on either shoulder to push the athlete faster. Mrosko is fortunate the Fillies have a bevy of strong swimmers, including her younger sister Cecilia.
“We have a bunch of good girls on our team and we can push each other,” added Mrosko, who will continue her swimming and academic careers at Dennison University.
Laurel Highlands, as it stands now, will not have fans in the stands for swim meets. That’s disappointing for Mrosko.
“My mom has been at every meet I’ve ever had,” said Mrosko.
Mapletown sophomore Ella Menear was one of several swimmers, including California’s Anastasia Georgagis and Southmoreland’s Henry Miller, who had a noteworthy season last year without affiliation to a school team.
Menear was able to continue her training during the suspension of activities in Pennsylvania at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va., her “home” pool.
The big question for independent swimmers is pool and meet access to post a qualifying time, and, fortunately for Menear, she will be able to do so at Laurel Highlands.
“Ella had to train on her own. The club was down. She had a day pass to use the pool,” explained Ella’s mother (and coach) Christy. “She did her two-a-days in the pool and learned virtually at home.
“They treat Ella very nice at LH. It’s a blessing, thankfully, to get to swim with high quality swimmers.”
With so much uncertainty surrounding the winter sports season, Christy Menear gave her daughter some sound advice.
“This is the season to become mentally tough. I don’t expect her to get a PR every time, but there is the possibility of one and done (with meets),” said Christy Menear. “The qualifying times are faster.”
Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan, a two-time WPIAL record holder, also went south of the border to Morgantown to get time in the pool. He and his teammates were scheduled to start the season Tuesday at Brentwood, and then swim McKeesport on Thursday.
Shahan, Mrosko, Menear and all the other Class AA swimmers were victims of the pandemic back in mid-March when the PIAA shut down the state meet the day before the smaller classification was to compete.
“The way things are going, it’s looking good. I’m excited,” said Shahan. “But, I’m not liking the prospect to the PIAA and WPIAL one-day meet (because of his two grueling events).”
Belle Vernon will host meets, but without fans. Meets are available on the school’s YouTube site.
“It makes a difference. Competition in a race pushes me. I never had to swim against the clock,” said Shahan, who has signed a letter-of-intent to attend the United States Military Academy.
Pandemic or not, Shahan is not going to alter his focus for the season.
“I’ll go in with the same mentality as in previous years. I’ll go swim and do whatever I can, and see what I can do,” explained Shahan. “And, be hopeful for a big flourish at the end. But, I’ll be taking it one meet at a time.”
Shahan said he hasn’t forgotten about his missed opportunity to compete in the 2020 state finals.
“I think about it a lot. I was ready to pop off some good times at states,” said Shahan. “I want to go faster. That’s one of the great things about the sport. I know what I have to work on (to go faster).
“It is glorious to see (when times drop).”
