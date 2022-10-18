Uniontown’s Logan Voytish and Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan trail by three strokes after the first round of the PIAA Individual Golf Championships Monday at Penn State University.
Voytish finished with an even-par 72 on the Blue Course and is tied for sixth place heading into today’s second and final round. Morgan shot 2-over 74 on the White course to sit alone in third place.
Union City’s Josh James is alone in first place in Class AA after shooting 3-under 69.
Voytish said he played a solid round in swirling, windy conditions. He had two birdies and two bogeys on both sides after opening on No. 10.
“The course was fine. The wind was awful. There were little tornadoes all over the course,” said the junior. “I felt if I shot par, I played well.”
Voytish felt the course had a familiar feel.
“I love the course. It was kind of like Pleasant Valley Golf Club and Uniontown Country Club together,” said Voytish. “I was punishing the golf ball all day.
“The greens were fine. They were pretty consistent all day. I didn’t three-putt the whole day. I hit a lot of greens and a lot of two-putts.”
The conditions will change in today’s final round with a frost delay already in place, delaying tee times by an hour.
Voytish says he plans to have the same approach in the final round.
“If I shoot even par, I have a chance to win it.”
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney is tied for 16th place after finishing the first round with 5-over 77. Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman sits a shot behind in a tie for 20th place.
Sethman said he needs to clean up his putting, which led to a bogey runs on holes 9-14.
“It was mainly my putting. The wind picked up and the ball went all over the place,” said Sethman. “I really played solid on the front nine. I had seven pars and two bogeys.
“I just need to putt better. That’s the whole thing. I had a lot of three-putts.”
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr is tied for 41st place after shooting 10-over 82. Frazier’s Nixen Erdely is tied for 56th place at 13-over 85.
Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts sits atop the girls Class AAA leaderboard with 1-under 71. Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish is a shot behind in second place, with Morgan is third place at 2-over 74.
Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb leads the girls Class AA tournament with 2-under 70.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner is tied for eighth after shooting 8-over 81. Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny is tied for 14th place at 15-over 87. Beth-Center’s Gianna Petersen is 33rd with 103.
Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey leads the boys Class AAA tournament with 5-under 67. Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti and Solanco’s Logan Wagner are tied for second at 2-under 70.
The top 10 boys and girls in both classifications make the medals stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.