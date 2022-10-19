Uniontown junior Logan Voytish rebounded from a tough stretch and Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan had a steady round Tuesday as both golfers had top-10 finishes in the PIAA Individual Golf Championships at Penn State University.
Voytish shot 3-over 75 on the Blue course for a two-day total of 3-over 147. He tied for sixth place in Class AA with Lake Lehman’s Cael Ropietski.
Voytish had the top finish among WPIAL golfers.
Devon Prep’s Nick Ciacco won the Class AA title with 6-under 138 after firing a 4-under 68 in the final round. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak won the silver medal with 139, while Lake Lehman’s Michael Lugiano was third with 140.
Voytish bogeyed No. 3 and doubled No. 4 to go 3-over for the round. He bogeyed No. 7 to go 4-over.
The junior turned things around with an eagle on No. 9 and birdies on Nos. 10 and 11.
“I went par-par on Nos. 12 and 13. I doubled No. 14, then bogeyed 15. I parred out,” said Voytish.
The second day started an hour later because of a frost delay.
“It was colder. I wore pants (slacks) for the first time, ever,” said Voytish.
He said he was confident heading into the final round.
“I felt real good. I knew if I shot even I had a great chance,” said Voytish. “I felt rearlly good about my game. I couldn’t miss a drive on either day.
“On No. 18, a 452-yard par-5, I had 133 yards in, then I absolutely duffed my second shot. I ended up with par.”
Voytish isn’t taking any time off, trading in his golf clubs this afternoon for swim trunks. He has high expectations heading into the season.
“I want two more state medals in swimming. I’m going to add to the collection,” added Voytish.
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman finished in a tie for 22nd place after shooting 157 (78-79). Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney tied for 30th place with a two-day total of 160 (77-83).
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr was tied for 39th with 163 (82-81). Frazier’s Nixen Erdely tied for 46th with 166 (85-81).
Morgan finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in Class AAA with Peters Township’s Ellie Benson and South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh with 149 on the White course. Morgan shot 75 in the second round after opening with 74.
Morgan played steady over the 36-hole tournament on a course she was familiar with after nine previous rounds.
“I only dropped one spot (in the second day),” said Morgan.
Morgan was one of a handful of freshman in the state final.
“I felt proud being a freshman there. I was a little nervous on the first day, but I was okay after the first hole,” said Morgan, who placed fifth in the WPIAL. “It means a lot, especially being a freshman. I was expecting to take the top 10, but I finished in the top five.”
The colder, windier weather didn’t affect Morgan.
“It was a lot colder. I anticipated it,” said Morgan. “I just played my game and not let the weather take effect.
“My whole game was fairly good. My putting kept my whole game together. I only had two three-putts in the tournament.”
Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish won the gold medal with 139 (72-67).
Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey won the Class AAA title with 140 (67-73). Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvetti was a shot behind for the silver medal.
Warrior’s Hannah Rabb won the girls Class AA title on the Blue course with 144 (70-74). North East’s Anna Swan was a shot behind in second place and Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko won the bronze with 148.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner was 12th with 168 (81-87).
Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny closed her career in a 17th place tie with 173 (87-86). Beth-Center’s Gianna Petersen was 32nd with 203 (103-100).
Konieczny was disappointed with her tournament, feeling she didn’t play her best.
“It was the same thing as the WPIAL. I was just not hitting the ball,” said Konieczny. “I was not getting off the tee in the first round. Then, I couldn’t get on the green.
“After the first round, I knew it was out the window. I just tried to finish with a good round to go out on.”
The final round was a bittersweet finish for Konieczny, who will put her clubs away to go bow hunting.
“It’s a nice ending (making the state final). It’s kind of sad,” said Konieczny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.