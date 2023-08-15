Logan Voytish shot a 1-under 35 for medalist honors Monday afternoon to lead visiting Uniontown to a 223-230 road victory at Mon Valley Country Club against Charleroi in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams.
Levi Gilleland shot 46 for the Red Raiders (1-0, 1-0). Brody Schiffbauer and Wade Brugger both shot 47, and Colton Mathias closed the scoring with 48. Greg Fox’s 50 was not used.
Gage Patterson had the low score for the Cougars (0-1, 0-1) with 4-over 40. Elliot Lenhart (43), Jake Chambers (49), Jake Corrin (48), and Ethan Hartley (50) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Joel Chambers’ 51 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 196, Bentworth 250 — The Raiders’ Braden Benke was medalist with a 1-over 36 at Chippewa Golf Course as Waynesburg opened Section 3-AA play with a road win over the Bearcats.
Aidan Titus and Jared Tretinik both shot 39 for Waynesburg (1-0, 1-0). Derek Turcheck finished with 40 and Dom Benamati carded 42.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) with 9-over 44. Wyatt Snyder (48), Blake Reed (54), Trent Wolpink (50), and Sam Wade (54) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
McGuffey 195, Beth-Center 245 — Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner both posted even-par 35 to carry the visiting Highlanders to a Section 3-AA road victory against the Bulldogs.
Joel Sovich shot 36, Devan Wilson finished with 42, and Jacob Ealy closed the scoring with 47 for McGuffey (1-0, 1-0). Vaughn Fleissner’s 49 was not used.
Luke Amon had a solid round for Beth-Center (0-1, 0-1) with a 2-over 37. Karson Keys (48), Sonya Peterson (53), Parker Amos (52), and Jordan Loman (55) rounded out the scoring. Nick Wrenshaw’s 57 did not count.
Connellsville 204, Southmoreland 315 — The Falcons rolled to a non-section victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club against the visiting Scotties.
Cooper Gray and Eli Armstrong shared medalist honors for Connellsville (0-1) with 5-over 40. Ethan Porreca and Matt Firestone both fired 41, and Christian Firmstone closed the scoring with 42. Derek Routzahn’s 49 was not used.
Brady Charnesky was the low man for Southmoreland (1-0) with 46. Aiden Guyer (60), Enzo Vargo (68), Tyler Shaeffer (68), and Jack Smith (73) also counted in the final score.
