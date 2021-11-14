California (Pa.) rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday for a 93-89 victory against Glenville State (W.Va.) in the PSAC/MEC Challenge played in Charleston, W.Va.
Glenville State led 50-46 at halftime, but the Vulcans came back to outscore the Pioneers, 47-39 in the final 20 minutes.
Brent Pegram paced California with 23 points. Preston Boswell scored 22 points. Keith Palek III (17), Zyan Collins (12), and Philip Alston (10) also scored in double figures.
Glenville State's John Williams finished with a game-high 32 points. Adrian Scarborough scored 21 points and Nick Edwards added 11.
Waynesburg 60, Penn State Behrend 57, OT -- The Yellow Jackets outscored the host squad in overtime, 6-3, to return home with a non-conference victory.
The Lions forced overtime with a 30-28 advantage in the second half. Penn State Behrend outscored the Yellow Jackets, 12-2, in the final minutes.
Waynesburg's largest lead in the second half was 50-40 with seven minutes remaining after Matt Popeck hit a 3-pointer.
Popek led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 18 points. Bryson Wilt finished with 13 points and Nijon Kirkman scored 12.
Kenny Fukon led Penn State Behrend with 11 points. RJ Marsh pulled down a team-high 10 points.
