Noah Mitchell was almost perfect passing the ball and California University of Pa.’s defense was dominant as the Vulcans rolled past Millersville, 30-0, in a PSAC crossover football game at Adamson Stadium on Saturday.
Mitchell connected on 27 of his 29 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and the Vulcans recorded consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2012 in improving to 3-0.
The Marauders fall to 1-2.
Mitchell, who also ran for a score, completed 21 straight passes at one point. JaQuae Jackson had nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown and Tyson Hill added five catches for 88 yards.
Cal held a 29-minute edge in time of possession as its defense allowed just four first downs and 81 total yards while recording five sacks.
Coach Gary Dunn’s Vulcans scored the only points they would need on their first possession as Mitchell’s 40-yard pass to Hill led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Mitchell.
Cal went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Mitchell’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Jackson.
A 1-yard TD run by Eric McKan III put the Vulcans ahead 21-0 on a drive of almost 10 minutes that ended with 4:33 remaining in the half. The Vulcans kept the drive alive on a third-and-22 play when Mitchell completed a 23-yard pass to Hill.
Anthony Beitko wrapped up the scoring from there, booting a 29-yard field 43 seconds before halftime and adding fourth-quarter field goals of 34 and 37 yards. The 34-yarder capped a 16-play drive.
Kyle Brunson led Cal’s rushing attack with 51 yards on 17 carries. McKan followed close behind with 50 yards on 14 attempts.
Vulcan linebackers Noah Dillow and Gabe Miller each had six tackles and one sack. Linebacker Dylan Boytos added four tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for losses, and also had a pass break-up.
California travels to Edinboro next Saturday for its PSAC West opener. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
