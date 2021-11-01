California University of Pa. clinched a share of the PSAC West Conference title Saturday with a convincing 42-14 victory over visiting Seton Hill.
The Vulcans improve to 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall. The Griffins go to 2-4 in the PSAC West and 4-5 overall.
California scored 28 unanswered points, including two touchdowns by Derek Lockhart in the first quarter for early control of the game.
Lockhart finished with 10 receptions for 135 yards at three touchdowns. JaQuae Jackson caught seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Tyson Hill had six catches for 48 yards.
Noah Mitchell set a career high with five touchdown passes and now ranks third in program history with 66 touchdown passes. He completed 27-of-43 passes for 339 yards.
California travels to Slippery Rock Saturday afternoon for the PSAC West crown. The winner plays at the PSAC East Conference champion on Nov. 13.
Geneva 49, Waynesburg 3 -- The Golden Tornadoes rolled past the visiting Yellow Jackets for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Keegan Raabe hit a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter for Waynesburg's only points.
Samuel Hamilton led the Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-7) with game-highs in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (3½), and added a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Cross country
PAC Championships -- The Waynesburg women won its sixth-straight PAC team title Saturday on the strength of three top-10 finishes.
Waynesburg edged Franciscan by one point for the conference title.
Aubrey Wingeart led the Yellow Jackets to the finish line, placing second with a time of 24:07.37. Gloria Reed was fifth in 24:51.12 to earn first-team honors. Gabrielle Reifsnyder placed 10th in 26:00.81 for second-team honors.
Joula Anderson earned honorable mention recognition for placing 15th in 26:22.88. Geibel Catholic graduate Monica Kolencik finished 22nd in 26:51.25 and was named the the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Chris Hardier was named the PAC Women's Coach of the Year for the seventh time in eight years.
The Yellow Jackets next run on Saturday at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championships in Newville, Pa.
The Waynesburg men finished fifth and was led by Andrew Kasper, who finished 12th with a time of 28:50.58 to earn second-team All-PAC honors.
Jac Cokley (16, 29:06.04) and Nolan Curran (20, 29:30.09) earned honorable-mention recognition.
