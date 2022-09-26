California University utilized a dominating running game and a stifling defense at Adamson Stadium to roll to a 49-7 victory over Edinboro on Saturday afternoon while opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
Monday, September 26, 2022 6:00 PM
The Vulcans (1-0, 2-2) began divisional play with a victory for the 17th consecutive year.
The Vulcans ran for 357 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 44 attempts for their most most rushing yards in a game since Week 5 of the 2007 season when it totaled 393 yards against Clarion.
Junior Davonte Williams posted a game-high 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Sophomore Eric McKan III finished with 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts.
Cal limited Edinboro (0-1, 2-2) to only 177 yards of total offense, including just 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Vulcans also registered five sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Junior Matt Tobey had a team-high nine tackles (two solo) and added one sack. Linebacker Noah Dillow had six tackles (three solo) and had a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second career score. Senior defensive lineman Gerald Brown also added six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jack Colecchi added five tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Allegheny 31, Waynesburg 15 -- Senior tailback Tre Worship ran for a career-high 201 yards and a pair of scores to guide the Allegheny College football team to victory over Waynesburg University.
The Gators (1-1, 2-2), who piled up 304 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, earned their first Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory in their first home PAC game since the 1983 season.
Justin Flack led the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 2-2) with 158 total yards and two touchdowns.
Flack had 17 carries for 86 yards, including scoring runs of 18 and 3 yards. The latter TD cut Allegheny's lead to 25-15 midway through the third quarter but Waynesburg could get no closer. Flack also had five receptions for 72 yards.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Tyler Raines completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Charleroi graduate Dakota Romantino caught five passes for 80 yards.
