California University of Pa. jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held off host Fairmont State for a 23-14 non-conference win in a triumphant return to the football field Thursday night.
It was the Vulcans first game since Nov. 16, 2019, after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cal has won 14 of its last 17 openers.
Cal's offense had to depend heavily on the arm of quarterback Noah Mitchell who completed 29 of 48 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. Mitchell found wide receiver Tyson Hill nine times for 155 yards.
Hill went over the 2,000-yard mark for his career and climbed to seventh on Cal's all-time receiving yards list with 2,142.
While it was burned through the air, the Fighting Falcons held the Vulcans' rushing attack to 46 yards on 24 attempts.
California's defense recorded five sacks and limited Fairmont State to just 145 total yards. Noah Dillow led the way with a career-high 13 tackles, including two for losses, one sack and one forced fumble. Matt Tobey had nine tackles with one sack.
The Vulcans allowed only one first down in the first half.
Mitchell connected on 15 of 22 passes for 134 yards in the first half while directing three scoring drives.
Dillow help get Cal off to a good start by forcing a fumble on the second play from scrimmage that was recovered by the Vulcans' Kavon Morman. California converted the turnover into a 20-yard field goal by Anthony Beitko.
The Vulcans put together a 12-play touchdown drive later in the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead. Kyle Brunson finished the long march with a two-yard run.
Cal made it 13-0 with a 15-play drive that ate up the final 7:47 of the first half and ended with Beitko's 25-yard field goal.
California made it 20-0 early in the third quarter on Mitchell's seven-yard touchdown pass to Cam Tarrant, who had nine receptions.
Fairmont State finally got on the board thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Buste Griffin.
The score sparked the Fighting Falcons who pulled within 20-14 with 2:18 left in the third quarter on Neal Connor's 25-yard TD pass to Shawn Harris.
Fairmont State had a chance to take the lead or at least cut into it early in the fourth quarter when Eltaye Bushra intercepted a Mitchell pass and returned it 49 yards to the Cal 19.
The Vulcans defense stood strong, however, throwing the Fighting Falcons for losses totaling 10 yards on the next three plays, forcing a missed 46-yard field goal attempt with nine minutes left.
Cal's offense then put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive capped by Beitko's 31-yard field goal to put the lead at nine with 7:27 remaining. Mitchell's 53-yard pass to Hill on third-and-10 was the key play of the drive.
California forced a turnover on downs near midfield with 2:39 left to all but seal the victory.
The Vulcans host Lock Haven on Sept. 11 at Adamson Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
