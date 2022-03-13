The California University of Pa. men's basketball team opened the NCAA Division II Tournament Saturday with a 95-74 victory over Fairmont State at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
The Vulcans (22-9) advance to play West Virginia State in the second round.
Philip Alston led the way for California once again with a game-high 29 points and 15 rebounds for his 19th double-double of the season.
Zyan Collins finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Preston Boswell scored 15 points before fouling out. Keith Palek III and Bryson Lucas both scored 10 points.
California led 52-35 at halftime.
George Mangas paced the Falcons (23-8) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Zyon Dobbs finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Sanders also scored 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.