A trio of California (Pa.) pitchers combined on a two-hitter Wednesday afternoon as the Vulcans won their seventh game in a row with a 2-0 non-conference victory against visiting West Liberty State.
California improves to 12-3 overall. The Hilltoppers fall to 0-13.
Jacob McCaskey started and pitched seven scoreless innings for the win. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six.
Troy Lincavage pitched a scoreless, hitless eighth inning. Aidan Ruiz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save, walking one and striking out two.
California grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Louden Conte scored on Payton Conte's two-out single.
The lead doubled in the third inning when Anthony Venezia came home on Adam Crawford's ground out. Venezia finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base.
Boys tennis
Norwin 3, Mount Pleasant 2 -- The visiting Knights swept the doubles and won first singles for a non-section road victory over the Vikings.
Norwin's Brady Johnson won first singles, 8-6. Mitch Kerrey and Nicholas Cormas took first doubles, 8-1, and Cole Kubistek and Max Snyder were victorious at No. 1 doubles, 8-2.
The Vikings' Ryan Borkowski defeated Bret Village, 8-4, at No. 2 singles. Ayden Gross beat Josh Bazula, 8-0, to win third singles.
