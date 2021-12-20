The California (Pa.) men’s and women’s basketball teams swept a PSAC crossover doubleheader Sunday from visiting Millersville.
Sparked by Zyan Collins’ career high, the Cal men downed Millersville, 87-76, to improve to 7-3 overall.
Collins finished with 34 points, making 14-of-21 field goal attempts and 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range. Collins scored 24 points in the second half on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor. He also had six rebounds and five assists.
Bryson Lucas came off the bench to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds for the Vulcans. Keith Palek III had his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Cal’s Preston Boswell also finished in double figures with 11 points, adding five assists and two steals.
Justin Nwosu led the Marauders (7-3) with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. James Sullivan added 17 points.
With the win, the Vulcans improve 7-3 this season with a 2-2 record in league play. Cal U also posted its first home victory in the series with Millersville since the 2011-12 campaign. Meanwhile, the Marauders fall to 7-3 overall behind a 2-3 mark in conference action.
The Cal women, led by Dejah Terrell, completed the PSAC crossover sweep with a 59-46 victory over the Millersville.
Terrell finished with 26 points, including 22 in the second half, for the Vulcans (8-1). She also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a season-high four shots.
Brionna Allen added 13 points in the victory. Lauren Bennett pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.
The Vulcans’ defense forced 21 turnovers.
Lauren Lister led the Marauders (1-8) with 13 points.
