Washington & Jefferson used a strong second half to down Waynesburg University, 95-84, on Saturday in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) women’s action at Rudy Marisa Field House.
The Yellow Jackets (1-4, 2-12) had a 47-45 lead at halftime before the Presidents (4-2, 9-5) used a 29-18 advantage in the third quarter for a 74-65 lead going into the fourth. W&J had a 21-19 edge in the fourth.
Washington & Jefferson’s Lauren Gilbert scored a game-high 40 points on 13 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and was 7 of 10 from the line. Teammate and Brownsville graduate Alie Seto had 19 points on four field goals and was 11 of 12 at the line. The Presidents’ Hannah Johnston added 15.
Waynesburg University’s Brooke Fuller had 19 points on seven field goals, and was 5 of 6 from the foul line. Teammates Andrea Orlosky (16), Alli Delany (15) and Kacey Kastroll (11) were also in double figures.
