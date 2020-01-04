Will Wagner scored a game-high 24 points Friday night to lead visiting Charleroi to a 65-51 Section 4-AAA victory at Southmoreland.
The Cougars (3-1, 7-4) led 17-10 after the first quarter, extending the advantage to 32-21 at halftime and 47-37 after three quarters.
Joe Caruso finished with 15 points and Legend Davis added 10 for Charleroi.
Riley Comforti led the Scotties (1-1, 2-8) with 21 points. Brandon Peterson added 13.
Section 4-AAA
Charleroi 17-15-15-18 -- 65
Southmoreland 10-11-16-14 -- 51
Charleroi: Will Wagner 24, Joe Caruso 15, Legend Davis 10. Southmoreland: Riley Comforti 21, Brandon Peterson 13. Records: Charleroi (3-1, 7-4), Southmoreland (1-1, 2-8).
