Madison Wiltrout was ready to wrap up her spring break stay at home when the Connellsville graduate received notification from the University of North Carolina she was going to be home a little bit longer.
“I’m not going back until next Monday (March 23). Then, we go to online classes indefinitely,” explained Wiltrout when interviewed on Monday.
Wiltrout might be spending more quality time at home, though, with the most recent release from the university in the ever evolving response to deal with the spread of the virus, especially with the understanding one UNC-Chapel Hill employee tested presumptively for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home.
Per a university release: “Residence halls are closing to the majority of students for the rest of the academic year. Students currently on campus are encouraged to move out as soon as possible and no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Campus Housing will send more information to on-campus residents. Students with special circumstances may apply for a waiver to stay on campus. All other students should remain at or return to their permanent off-campus residence.”
“One of my roommates is from South Korea. She has to stay there,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout wasn’t prepared for an extended stay at home, saying, “I only brought clothes home for four days.”
Additionally, while most of her coursework is in the classroom, one course might be tough to complete online.
“All my stuff is in the classroom. It’s going to be tough. One class we were putting on a golf tournament. There will be some obstacles to overcome,” said Wiltrout, an exercise sports science sport administration major. “I understand the situation.”
Since javelin is only a spring season sport, Wiltrout did not compete in the indoor season. The outdoor season was set to begin on March 20 at High Point (N.C.), but the Atlantic Coast Conference nixed any athletic competitions for the remainder of the school year.
“Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a March 17 press release. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
Wiltrout had held out hope of a possible conference championship meet before the St. Patrick’s Day announcement was released.
“Right now, the ACC will decide on the championship, but that’s (where the season) ends,” said Wiltrout. “It’s definitely frustrating, but I understand the concern.”
So, “for the time being” has morphed into the rest of the spring.
“I have individual workouts emailed to me,” said Wiltrout. “We have a pretty good plan.”
Though she doesn’t have the workout equipment readily available to her at home as she does at the university, Wiltrout will be able to practice her throwing technique close to home.
“I have a big back yard,” Madison said with a laugh.
The disposition of seniors, whether they will receive an extra year of eligibility, is also undetermined moving forward. Although the men’s basketball team was bounced from the ACC tournament before the suspension of play, other Tar Heel squads were looking for a big season.
“Everybody is pretty devastated right now. The men’s and women’s lacrosse team were looking for a big season,” said Wiltrout.
As for the Connellsville grad, Wiltrout is a junior academically and sophomore athletically after a redshirt year as a freshman.
“Beth (her aunt Beth Swink) and I were talking. I’ll be a senior academically going against freshmen as a sophomore,” laughed Wiltrout. “I’m in line for a fifth year. I was planning on doing an underload in my fifth year.”
Her future depends on the decisions of the coaching staff.
“They should cover (that fifth year) if the coach keeps you around for that sixth year,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout had an impressive first collegiate season in 2019, earning All-America honors after finishing third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a throw of 181-2 (55.21 meters). That came on the heels of winning the ACC title with a school-record throw of 182-5 (55.60m) and a fifth-place finish at the NCAA East Preliminary Round with a top throw of 169-7 (51.9m).
Wiltrout initially set the school record with her throw of 181-14 (55.28m) at the Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational. She won five of the six javelin competitions in the regular season.
Her winning throw in the ACC Championships was her furthest mark since her NFHS record-breaking throw of 185-8 (56.69) as a sophomore in 2015. The mark in 2015 qualified her for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, and the her throw in the conference meet did the same for this year’s trials. Wiltrout did not compete in the 2016 trials.
As of the moment, no plans have been made to cancel or reschedule the trials or the Tokyo Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still planning to start the Olympics on July 24.
“I think the smarter choice is to decide in 2-3 week increments as opposed to not at all,” explained Wiltrout.
Wiltrout wouldn’t be too disappointed if the Olympic games were postponed or pushed back. She still has a ways to go to hit the Olympic qualifying standard of 210 feet.
“If the Olympics were postponed, I wouldn’t mind that. My peak is still there. I’m still going on in the sport. I haven’t done what I want to do,” said Wiltrout. “I’m thinking I can do a 60-meter (196-10¼) throw easily.
“I’ll just keep training and wait till next year. The patience game is the hardest. Maybe it was for the best.”
Wiltrout put a positive slant on the fluid situation.
“I understand the situation. I’ll go out unattached and have fun with it,” said Wiltrout. “They can take the championships away, but they can’t take away the reason I did it.”
