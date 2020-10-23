C.J. Waldier scored three touchdowns and Gamal Marballie had a pair to lead Yough to a 48-0 road victory at Brownsville in Interstate Conference action.
Waldier scored on a 60-yard interception return in the first quarter, caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Roebuck in the second quarter, and added a 73-yard scoring reception in the third quarter.
Marballie had touchdown runs of 29 and 30 yards, and finished with 105 yards rushing on only seven carries.
J.J. Waller scored on a 77-yard punt return for the Cougars (1-4, 2-5), and C.J. Layne closed the scoring on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
Eric Allen ran for 100 yards on 26 carries for the Falcons (0-5, 0-7).
Interstate Conference
Yough 15-12-8-13 -- 48
Brownsville 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
Y: Gamal Marballie 29 run (C.J. Waldier run)
Y: C.J. Waldier 60 interception return (Mason Hodge kick)
Second Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 43 pass from Gavin Roebuck (kick failed)
Y: J.J. Waller 77 punt return (run failed)
Third Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 73 pass from Gavin Roebuck (C.J. Layne run)
Fourth Quarter
Y: Gamal Marballie 30 run (kick failed)
Y: C.J. Layne 1 run (Mason Hodge kick)
Records: Yough (1-4, 2-5), Brownsville (0-5, 0-7).
