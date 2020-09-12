Tristan Waldier three three touchdown passes, including a pair to C.J. Waldier, to lead Yough to a 29-6 non-conference victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston.
Tristan Waldier hit J.J. Waller for a 33-yard score in the first quarter and C.J. Waldier on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Waldier hooked up with C.J. Waldier for a 14-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.
Gamal Marballie added a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Non-conference
Chartiers-Houston 0-0-6-0 — 6
Yough 7-7-8-7 — 29
First Quarter
Y: J.J. Waller 33 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)
Second Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 30 pass from Tristan Waldier (Hannah Biro kick)
Third Quarter
Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (C.J. Waldier run)
CH: Nathan Cavallo 41 interception return (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 14 pass from Tristan Waldier (Josh Thomas kick)
