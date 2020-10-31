Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Snow mixing in late. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.