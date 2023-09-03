Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos ran to a first-place finish Friday in the P3R River Trail Invitational.
Warriors' Burgos wins P3R River Trail Invitational
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, September 3, 2023 11:09 PM
Burgos crossed the finish line in 15:41.67, about 10 seconds ahead of Blackhawk's David Yowler. The Warriors' Thomas Fine placed eighth with a time of 17:24.95 and teammate Hunter Thomas finished eight seconds later.
Garrett Vietmeier also had a top-20 finish in 16th place in 18:23.92. The Warriors tied for second place with 56 points.
Calvary Chapel Christian School's Harrison Bommer placed 23rd in 18:51.71. Yough's Sebastian Babines was 48th with a time of 21:21.93.
Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger was fourth in the boys Fire Division at the Marty Uher Invitational at California University of Pa. with a time of 17:37.4.
Uniontown's Parker King made the medals stand by placing 20th in 19:00.8. Teammates Cooper Gilleland (23, 19:09.3), Ethan Syner (25, 19:11.2), and Logan Davis (27, 19:17.8) finished in the top 30 as the Red Raiders placed second to Beaver Area with 116 points.
Gianni Pesi was 24th in 19:11.1 for Belle Vernon's top finisher. Daniel Petersen finished 31st in 19:40.5 for Ringgold. California's Carter Kent placed 34th in 19:46.4. West Greene's Jackson Grimes finished 81st with a time of 21:22.2.
Geibel Catholic's Emma Larkin finished sixth in the P3R River Trail Invitational with a time of 21:45.35.
Calvary Chapel Christian School's Ada Bommer placed 24th in 24:55.59. Elizabeth Forward's Autumn Kubes placed 18th in 24:14.58. Yough's Jesse Dermotta was 16th in 23:40.73.
Uniontown's Grace Trimmer had a solid start to her season by finishing third in the Fire Division at the Marty Uher Invitational with a time of 20:34.1. The Lady Raiders' Emily Angelo also made the medal stand by placing 11th in 21:42.2.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler also had a top-10 finish after placing seventh with a time of 21:11.1.
Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez received a medal for her 15th-place finish in a time of 21:58.1. Ringgold's Lily Brenneman next crossed the finish line in 22:05.2.
Laurel Highlands' Taylor Schwertfeger was 26th in 23:21.1. West Greene's Eryka Hackney placed 105th in 29:10.5 and Albert Gallatin's Veronica Conn was 110th in 29:31.4.
