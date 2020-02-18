LEISENRING -- The playoff math was pretty straightforward when Elizabeth Forward and Connellsville met Monday night for a PIHL Class B South Division game at The Ice Mine.
Connellsville needed a win over the Warriors, as well as a victory Thursday night against visiting Morgantown, for a playoff berth. Elizabeth Forward simply needed a win to clinch a spot.
The Warriors did the clinching with a 4-1 victory, while effectively eliminating the Falcons from the playoffs.
Elizabeth Forward stands in third place with 19 points and two games remaining. The Warriors are on the road at Bishop Canevin Monday before closing the season on Thursday, Feb. 27 at home for Senior Night against Carrick.
Morgantown is the only team that can catch Elizabeth Forward for third place. Morgantown has 15 points and plays at Connellsville Thursday and finishes the regular season on Feb. 27 at home against Wilmington. The Warriors and Morgantown split the two-game series.
"That clinches definitely the fourth spot, but we're aiming for that third spot," said Elizabeth Forward coach John Zeiler. "Carrick and Ringgold are strong teams and we can't catch them."
Connellsville slips to 6-10-0-1 for 13 points and can actually help Elizabeth Forward secure third place with a win over Morgantown on in its season finale Thursday.
"They didn't do it tonight. That's been a rap on our season," said Connellsville coach Ray Brown. "We had nothing tonight. We couldn't put it together at all. We had a lot of missed passes."
The game was close through the first 30 minutes with the lone goal scored by the Warriors' Ben Ruskay at 12:42 of the first period.
Two quick, unassisted goals in the second period turned the game around for Elizabeth Forward.
Tayte Donovan netted the first goal of the period at 13:22 and Michael Vargo quickly followed when his shot from the right wing found its way through Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell only 39 seconds later.
The Falcons had an opportunity to draw closer in the second period, but were unable to capitalize on three power play opportunities.
"We struggled with the power play all season," explained Brown. "We rushed the puck a little bit. They kept a simple game plan."
The Warriors caught Connellsville napping after the visitors successfully killed off Ruskay's roughing penalty. Vasko collected the puck at center ice and sprinted all alone at Mitchell. Vasko beat the Falcons' goalie with 1:19 left in the period for a 4-0 lead.
Connellsville entered the third period on a power play that had 1:47 remaining. The home team had another man-advantage at 9:31, but the Falcons were unable to mount much pressure on either opportunity.
Connellsville was able to mount more offensive pressure in the third period and avoided the shutout when Collin Trout converted Milan Deffibaugh's pass through the crease with 1:17 left in the game.
The Falcons appeared listless throughout the game, likely the result of a smaller bench.
"We had a short bench. We had two kids out and lost a player to concussion in the game," said Brown. "The lines were jumbled up. We had makeshift lines and it showed."
Zeiler was pleased with the victory, but acknowledged his squad needs to play better for any success in the playoffs.
"We didn't have much zone time. We have to cycle," said Zeiler. "We're happy we came out on top. We play really good at times, but we need to be grinding and score the dirty goals, and not take stupid penalties."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.