Elizabeth Forward scored 40 points in each half Tuesday night for an 80-65 Section 3-AAAA over visiting Ringgold.
The Warriors (2-4, 4-10) led 20-12 after the first quarter and 40-34 at halftime. Elizabeth Forward extended its lead to 65-50 after three quarters.
The Warriors' Chase Vaughn led all scorers with 22 points. Pat Filson and Zach Boyd both scored 15.
Luke Wyvratt led the Rams with 20 points. Demetrius Butler finished with 17 and Chris Peccon added 10.
