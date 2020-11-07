MARS -- Elizabeth Forward senior Chase Whatton felt confident as his football team stepped on the field at Mars to play North Catholic on Friday night.
"I knew we were going to play a great game," said the Bowling Green recruit. "We had such a great week of practice. We were so focused. We knew what we wanted to do."
And they did it.
The Warriors' defense dominated and the offense got touchdown runs from DaVontay Brownfield and Nico Mrvos in a convincing 17-0 victory over the Trojans in their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal game.
The win propels third-seeded Elizabeth Forward into next Friday's championship game against top-seeded Central Valley at North Allegheny High School.
"That gives me chills just talking about it," said Whatton, who excelled on the offensive and defensive lines for EF.
Elizabeth Forward won its first playoff game in 20 years and first ever on its home field last week with a 34-20 win over Freeport, and improved to 8-0 with its victory over second-seeded North Catholic, which ended its season at 8-1.
"We had a great game plan and the kids executed," EF coach Mike Collodi said. "They played out of their minds. I'm so proud of these guys.
"They came in here with a chip on their shoulder. My guys felt they should've been the No. 2 seed. They wanted to show everybody what we're made out of. We play fast, physical football. That's what we pride ourselves on.
"They came tonight to play and show everybody that EF is for real."
The Trojans were led by dual-threat quarterback Joseph Prentice, who accounted for 28 touchdowns (16 passing and 12 rushing) this season, but he could never get untracked against the Warriors and had to leave the field twice with injuries after hard hits, although he returned both times.
North Catholic could only muster 61 yards through the air and 61 on the ground against Elizabeth Forward.
"It was definitely one of the best games we've played on defense," Brownfield said. "It was a team effort. We all ran to the ball, we tackled good and played physical like we know how."
Whatton and the Warriors' defense made a statement right away.
Elizabeth Forward moved the ball to the North Catholic 46 on its first drive before punting with the Trojans taking over at their own 19. Two penalties and Whatton's 11-yard sack of Prentice foiled North Catholic's first possession and Zach Boyd returned a punt 25 yards to set up the Warriors at the NC 29.
Elizabeth Forward moved the sticks once before settling on a 25-yard field goal by Andrew Smith to give the Warriors the only points they would need with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Trojans, sparked by Kyle Tipinski's 14-yard run, gradually moved the ball into the red zone with a five-plus-minute drive but Tipinski was dropped for a three-yard loss on a third-and-seven play by Brownfield, and Ethan Marsico's 36-yard field goal attempt fell short with 4:08 left in the half.
The teams went into halftime with the score still 3-0.
"Towards the end of the second quarter I could tell they were breaking down and getting frustrated," EF junior lineman Nicholas Murphy said. "When we all play as a whole and we all do our job there's no one we can't stop."
The Warriors' defense took complete control in the third quarter, forcing three turnovers and a punt on North Catholic's first four possessions of the second half.
The Trojans received the ball to start the third quarter and Prentice completed a short pass to Nicholas Maher who fumbled when he was hit by EF's Jared Prah with Brownfield recovering at the NC 43.
After a five-yard penalty on the Warriors, Zion White completed a 14-yard pass to Mrvos to the 34, but North Catholic's defense forced a turnover on downs at the 30.
Elizabeth Forward got the ball right back when Murphy recovered a Trojan fumble at the NC 30. White completed a 10-yard pass to Mrvos and then Brownfield ran for two and 13 yards before capping the drive with a five-yard run up the middle. Smith's extra point made it 10-0 EF with 7:02 left in the third.
"Once I scored that touchdown I knew we had them," said Brownfield.
After an exchange of punts, the Warriors came up with another turnover when Prentice was hit hard by Richard Prokup as he threw a pass with Mrvos intercepting at the NC 32 and returning it to the 29.
North Catholic's defense dug in and forced a turnover on downs but EF's defense did the same thanks to Brownfield's sack of Prentice for a four-yard loss on third and seven.
Elizabeth Forward took over at the 50 and marched 50 yards in eight plays with Mrvos covering the the final 39 on three runs, including an eight-yard burst into the end zone with 7:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Smith's extra point made it a three-score game at 17-0, all but icing the victory.
North Catholic's final drive, helped by a 15-yard penalty on EF, fittingly ended with another turnover, this one a fumble forced by Charles Buchina and recovered by Spencer Ross at the EF 22.
The Warriors ran out the clock from there to punch their ticket for the championship game.
"It feels great, amazing, a dream come true," Murphy said.
"We got it done for each other," Whatton said.
Mrvos led EF with 81 rushing yards on 15 carries and two receptions for 24 yards. He also completed one of two passes for five yards.
Kyle Flournoy had 12 carries for 39 yards and Brownfield added eight carries for 28 yards and a pair of receptions for 27 yards.
White threw for 55 yards with one interception, by Carson Laconi late in the first half.
"They played amazing," Collodi said of his squad. "I think they were ready. Every week we're improving and getting better and better."
Central Valley (9-0) blasted Keystone Oaks in the other semifinal game, 70-21.
"I don't know a lot about Central Valley, but I do know they're extremely good and No. 1 in the state for a reason," Collodi said.
"This was our goal at the beginning of the season. Let's get to the championship game and see what happens. Here we go."
