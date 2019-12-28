Elizabeth Forward finished with three players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Warriors closed out the South Allegheny Tournament with a 54-33 victory over West Mifflin.
The Warriors (2-4) led 11-7, 25-16 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.
Elizabeth Forward's Pat Filson finished with a game-high 15 points. Chase Vaughn scored 14 and Chase Whatton added 12.
Braden Moore led the Titans (1-6) with 12 points.
