Elizabeth Forward scored four touchdowns of 35 yards or more Friday night to clinch the Interstate Conference title with a 56-13 victory at Southmoreland.
The Warriors improve to 6-0 in the conference and 7-2 overall, and host Yough Friday night in the season finale.
The Scotties go to 3-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall. Southmoreland travels to South Park for the final game. The Scotties clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Eagles, who lost to Mount Pleasant, 28-6.
The first quarter saw the lead seesaw between the teams, including three touchdowns scored in a span of 29 seconds.
The Scotties struck first when J.J. Bloom went up over Charles Nigut to pull down a 25-yard pass from Anthony Govern for the game's first touchdown. The pass play was set up on Travon Lee's 25-yard completion to Govern, who lined up as a wide receiver and was uncovered.
The Warriors responded two minutes later on Kyle Flournoy's 9-yard touchdown run.
The scoring run set off a flurry of touchdowns when Bloom took the ensuing kickoff, broke tackles and cut back to his left for an 88-yard touchdown. The extra point was missed and Southmoreland led 13-7.
Elizabeth Forward came right back on the first offensive snap after the kickoff when Zach Boyd gathered in a Zion White pass, broke a tackle and sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown at 6:35. Logan Beedle's point-after gave the Warriors the lead, 14-13.
The visitors extended its lead with 1:46 left in the opening quarter when White hit Keilly Rush on a crossing route. Rush broke a tackle and sprinted 35 yards to the end zone.
Southmoreland was driving midway through the second quarter, but Boyd gathered up a fumble and broke free for an 80-yard return to the end zone.
Elizabeth Forward scored right before the half when Charles Nigut hit Sean Soukup for a 29-yard pass on a halfback option with 18.4 seconds remaining.
The Warriors scored twice in the third quarter. John Dinapoli plowed into the end zone on a two-yard run and Boyd scored on a 16-yard pass from White.
Boyd capped the scoring just 21 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 63-yard pass from White.
White completed five passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Boyd caught four passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Davontay Brownfield led all rushers with 123 yards on 15 carries.
Govern completed five passes for 74 yards and one touchdown, all to Bloom. He also had two interceptions and led the Scotties with 47 yards rushing and caught one pass for 29 yards.
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward 21-14-14-7 -- 56
Southmoreland 13-0-0-0 -- 13
First Quarter
S: J.J. Bloom 25 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick), 9:09
EF: Kyle Flournoy 9 run (Logan Beedle kick), 7:04
S: J.J. Bloom 88 kickoff return (kick failed), 6:47
EF: Zach Boyd 65 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick), 6:35
EF: Keilly Rush 35 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick), 1:46
Second Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 80 fumble return (Logan Beedle kick), 6:17
EF: Sean Soukup 29 pass from Charlie Nigut (Logan Beedle kick), :18.4
Third Quarter
EF: Johnny Dinapoli 2 run (Logan Beedle kick), 8:39
EF: Zach Boyd 16 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick), 6:45
Fourth Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 63 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick), 11:29
Records: Elizabeth Forward (5-0, 7-2), Southmoreland (3-2, 6-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.