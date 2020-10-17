Tyler Reese's fumble return for a touchdown cut Mount Pleasant's deficit to just two points, but Elizabeth Forward held on in the final 2½ minutes Friday night for a tight 16-14 Interstate Conference road victory.
The Warriors clinch the Interstate Conference title with the win, improving to 4-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall. The Vikings (4-1, 4-2) play South Park in the season finale for second place in the conference.
Elizabeth Forward scored first in the fourth quarter on Zach Boyd's 67-yard touchdown pass from Nico Mrvos at 10:43.
The Warriors were driving in the fourth quarter when Reese scooped up a loose ball and sprinted 89 yards for a touchdown at 2:29. Robbie Labuda added the extra point.
Elizabeth Forward scored first when Mike Collodi opted to go on fourth-and-1 on the Warriors' 30-yard line on the first play of the second quarter. Mrvos broke through the line, cut to his left and out-ran a trio of Mount Pleasant defenders for a 70-yard scoring run just 13 seconds into the quarter.
The Vikings drove the the EF 5-yard line in the first quarter, but mishandled snap and a pair of offensive holding calls pushed the home team out of field goal range. Another Mount Pleasant drive in the first quarter was stopped by a Mrvos interception.
Andrew Smith extended the visitors' lead to 10-0 when he connected on a 31-yard field goal with 2:03 left in the half.
The Vikings responded on the last play of the half on Aaron Alakson's 49-yard touchdown run. Labuda added the point-after.
Labuda led Mount Pleasant with 75 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also caught a team-high three passes for 34 yards.
Mrvos led the Warriors 140 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 34-yard gain that helped Elizabeth Forward hold the ball late in the game. Mrvos and Vernon Settles both played quarterback with the absence of Evan Lewis due to an injury.
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward 0-7-3-6 -- 16
Mount Pleasant 0-0-7-7 -- 14
Second Quarter
EF: Nico Mrvos 70 run (Andrew Smith kick), 11:47
Third Quarter
EF: Andrew Smith 31 FG, 2:03
MP: Aaron Alakson 49 run (Robbie Labuda kick), :00
Fourth Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 67 pass from Nico Mrvos (kick failed), 10:43
MP: Tyler Reese 89 fumble return (Robbie Labuda kick), 2:29
Records: Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 5-0), Mount Pleasant (4-1, 4-2).
(0) comments
