Tayte Donovan scored the game-winner with about six minutes left in the game as Elizabeth Forward returned home from Burrell Monday night with a 7-6 victory in PIHL Class B action.
The victory gave the Warriors breathing room for third place in the South Division. Elizabeth Forward improves to 7-4-0-1 for 15 points for a three-point lead over Connellsville and four-point advantage on Morgantown.
The Warriors, with a game in hand, travel to Connellsville Thursday night for an impact game at The Ice Mine. Elizabeth Forward scored a late goal to edge the Falcons in their first meeting, 7-6, in a game that was postponed due to fog and poor ice conditions.
Burrell (4-9-0-0) is in third place in the North Division with eight points.
The lead seesawed between the teams in the third period.
Burrell's Tyler Stewart tied the game 1:50 into the third period, but Lucas Kearns' goal at 3:16 returned the lead to the Warriors. The Bucs' Jonas Sopko tied the game at 5-5 just six seconds later.
The lead returned to Elizabeth Forward with Matt Kapuszka's unassisted goal -- his third of the game -- at 6:21 and Donovan netted the eventual winning goal at 12:18.
Burrell's Preston Rice cut the gap to a goal with 3:28 remaining in the game, but Warriors' goalie Billy Siemon preserved the key victory.
Elizabeth Forward pulled out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jake Provident, Karpuszka and Donovan. The last two were power play goals.
Karpuszka scored Elizabeth Forward's lone goal in the second period as Burrell cut the deficit to 4-3, including a pair of power play goals.
Siemon made 22 saves in the victory. Burrell's Austin Schueler turned aside 18 shots.
The game became chippy in the final two periods with 10 penalties called in the second and eight more in the third period.
