Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward will play for the Interstate Conference title in the regular season finale after both squads rolled to victory on Friday.
Belle Vernon shut out visiting Southmoreland, 48-0, while Elizabeth Forward cruised to a 62-13 win at Greensburg Salem.
The Leopards' Jake Gedekoh finished with a game-high 111 yards rushing on eight carries with scoring runs of 22 and 10 yards.
Teammate Quinton Martin ran for 100 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown run of 17 yards, for the Leopards (4-0, 6-2).
Braden Laux completed six passes for 124 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Wade and a 53-yard scoring strike to Chase Ruokonen. Laux also had a rushing touchdown. Wade caught four passes for 50 yards.
Kole Doppelheuer closed the scoring on a 1-yard run.
Southmoreland goes to 2-2 in the conference and 4-5 overall.
The Golden Lions (0-4, 3-6) actually kept the game close against the visiting Warriors, trailing 21-13 after the first quarter.
Zion White had touchdown passes of 34 and 69 yards to Zach Boyd, and Jordan Willmore had a 6-yard scoring run for Elizabeth Forward in the opening 12 minutes.
Greensburg Salem's Cody Rubrecht had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Christian Hostetler and scored on a 33-yard run.
Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 9-0) scored the final 41 points.
Willmore scored on runs of 33 and 3 yards. White found Boyd open for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Charlie Nigut sprinted 59 yards for a score. Diego Magwood added touchdown runs of 6 and 26 yards.
White completed 9-of-11 passes for 255 yards. Magwood ran for 138 yards. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards.
Mount Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0 -- The Vikings clinched an Interstate Conference playoff berth by shutting out the visiting Gladiators.
Mount Pleasant (2-2, 5-4) plays Southmoreland for third place in Friday's season finale.
The Vikings led 14-0, 20-0 and 34-0 at the quarter breaks.
Robbie Labuda scored on runs of 6 and 12 yards, and converted on four extra points. Cole Chatfield had touchdowns passes of 38 yards to Tyler Reese and 25 yards to Lane Golkosky.
Mount Pleasant's Jackson Hunter led all rusher with 135 yards on just five carries, including a 22-yard scoring run. Sean Cain plunged in from a yard out for a score.
Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0 -- The Jaguars rolled to a Big 7 Conference home victory over the Falcons.
Aidan Whalen and Sean Sullivan both scored two touchdowns for Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 6-3).
The Jaguars' Brody Evans completed all eight of his passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
The Falcons slip to 1-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Steel Valley 56, Yough 7 -- The Ironmen rolled to an Allegheny Conference victory over the visiting Cougars.
Gavin Roebuck returned a fumble for Yough's lone score. The Cougars slip to 1-5 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Steel Valley's Cruce Brookins completed four passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for touchdowns of 35 and 6 yards. Da'Ron Barksdale had 106 yards rushing and a touchdown for Steel Valley (5-0, 8-0).
Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14 -- Daelinn Drew and C.J. Fox both scored two touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a Century Conference road victory.
Brentwood (1-4, 2-7) led 27-7 at halftime.
The Spartans' Cedric Davis completed 9-of-14 passes for 109 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tavian Miller. Fox finished with 104 yards rushing on five carries.
Jackson Keranko completed 11-of-23 passes for 133 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cole Marucci for the Cougars (0-5, 1-7).
West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22 -- The Pioneers rallied in the fourth quarter for a Tri-County South Conference home victory.
Cole Jones' 27-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison and Johnny Gilbert's two-point run early in the fourth quarter gave the Rockets (2-4, 4-5) the lead at 22-21.
West Greene (2-4, 2-7) regained the lead on Colin Brady's 59-yard scoring run and Johnny Lampe's conversion. Kevin Thompson added a 22-yard field goal.
Jones found Collin Bisceglia open for a 53-yard touchdown to give Jefferson-Morgan the first lead in the second quarter. Jones completed 6-of-20 passes for 174 yards.
West Greene responded with touchdown runs from Brady and Lampe.
Bisceglia's 7-yard touchdown run and Jones' two-point pass to Houston Guseman gave the Rockets the lead in the third quarter. Brady responded with a 41-yard touchdown run.
Brady carried the ball 20 times for 194 yards.
California 43, Beth-Center 14 -- The Trojans scored 20 points in the second half to secure the Tri-County South Conference road victory.
California improves to 4-2 in the Tri-County South Conference and 7-2 overall. The Bulldogs go to 2-4 in the conference and 3-6 overall.
California's Zack Geletei finished with 79 yards rushing and had scoring runs of 17 and 15 yards. Spencer Petrucci had a game-high 93 yards rushing, including a 3-yard touchdown run. Addison Panepinto scored a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans' Jake Layhue completed three passes for 78 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Lowden. Layhue also had a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Ethan Varesko led the Bulldogs with 56 yards rushing. Tyler Debnar had a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Jonah Sussan gave the Bulldogs the lead in the first quarter with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 14 -- The Mikes secured a Tri-County South Conference playoff berth with a road victory at Bentworth.
Carmichaels improves to 4-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall. The Bearcats slip to 0-6 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
The Mikes' Alec Anderson completed 16-of-23 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns passes. He had scoring passes of 20, 30 and 65 yards to Tyler Richmond and 24 to Brandon Yekel.
Richmond had a huge game with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown, plus seven receptions for 278 yards. Peyton Schooley had touchdown runs of 7 and 36 yards.
Benjamin Hayes returned a kickoff 80 yards for one of Bentworth's touchdowns. Vitali Daniels found Christopher Harper open for a 23-yard scoring pass.
Daniels completed 10-of-19 passes for 123 yards. Hayes caught four passes for 35 yards.
Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0 -- The Colonials cruised to a non-conference victory against the visiting Falcons.
Makel Darnell had touchdown runs of 14, 31 and 20 yards for Albert Gallatin (3-5). T Guseman raced 81 yards for the lone touchdown of the third quarter.
Jace Bowers (19) and Quentin Larkin (4) also had touchdown runs. Adam Pegg opened the scoring on a fumble return.
Brownsville slides to 0-8.
