Junior guard Zach Boyd has been a starter for Elizabeth Forward since his freshman season, and there is little doubt that as he goes, so go the Warriors this season.
“He has started for us since he was a freshman and he leads us in so many different ways,” said fourth-year head coach Matt Loftis. “Not just scoring, but rebounding and defending as well.
“He truly does it all.”
Boyd will have plenty of help because Warriors also feature three other returning starters, junior guard Mekhi Daniels, senior guard Ethan Bowser and sophomore forward Charlie Meehleib, while a pair of guards, sophomore Isaiah Turner and senior Luke Alvarez, are vying for the fifth starting spot.
Freshman guard Charlie Nigut, junior guard Caden Payne and junior forward Jordan Wilmore are also expected to play important roles for the Warriors.
The Warriors will play in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Mount Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland, Uniontown and Yough.
“Belle Vernon is the favorite,” Loftis said about the Leopards, adding, “Our goals are to earn a playoff spot and compete for a section title.
“In order for us to succeed, we will need to defend and rebound at a high level, and we will need to find some secondary scoring besides Boyd.”
Elizabeth Forward opens the season at the MVI Tip-Off against Thomas Jefferson and South Allegheny.
