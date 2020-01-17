Ryan Michaels couldn’t have any cake, at least until after he weighed in later in the evening, but the Elizabeth Forward senior was honored in front of his coaches, family, friends and teammates on Wednesday afternoon for signing a national letter-of-intent to continue his education and wrestle at Campbell University.
Michaels, who is the son of Frank and Tina, and the older brother of Damon, who is also a wrestler in middle school, had officially signed on Nov. 26, but the district wanted to celebrate his accomplishments.
“It is really nice to have this celebration here,” Michaels said. “I can’t wait to get started in college. I am going to study exercise science.”
Michaels’ high school head coach, Rich Scheuermann, believes his 120 pounder has what it takes to succeed at the next level.
“Ryan has prepared himself and done so much on his own to get to where he is at in wrestling,” Scheuermann said. “His work ethic is phenomenal. He is like a sponge and very coachable. He has wants to learn and continue to improve. He knows he needs to improve. He is not a rah-rah kind of captain. He just leads by example. We have 20-some kids this year, so it is hard for two coaches to monitor and help other kids. He takes his time to help other kids. He is like a player-coach. We have a lot of selfless guys like that.
“He doesn’t like to toot his horn that much. Someone told me a long time ago that if you don’t toot your horn every now and then, no one will ever hear the music, so that kind of always stuck with me, and I’m going to toot his horn a little bit.”
The Camels are not a huge Division I school, but have a coach that was not only one of the best wrestlers in the country, but a local product in Jefferson-Morgan graduate Cary Kolat.
Kolat was 137-0 in high school with four state titles and Outstanding Wrestling Awards at the PIAA Class AA Championships. He won two NCAA Division I Championships at Lock Haven and was a 2000 United States Olympian.
Kolat has coached Campbell University for six years and taken the program to unprecedented heights, which are appreciated by Michaels and Scheuermann.
“I was pretty excited when I found out about all of Coach Kolat’s accomplishments,” Michaels said. “I am pretty hard on myself at times, so to have Coach Kolat recruit me was very flattering and they have other great coaches there. The coaching there was one of the main reasons I picked Campbell. They don’t have too many Pennsylvania wrestlers, so it will be pretty cool that Coach Kolat and I have that connection.
“Obviously, my goal is to start, but they told me we will see what happens when I get there. I know they have a 133 pounder that is graduating, so I may be able to slide in at that weight. They also talked about me wrestling at 125. We will just have to see how it goes. I will do whatever coach wants me to do.
“I really like wrestling on top, and I feel that is one of my strengths, which will be nice in college because they have riding time and four-point near falls.”
“He was being recruited by George Mason, Clarion, Buffalo, Virginia and I threw out Campbell because they have a Pa. guy down there by the name of Cary Kolat, and I thought that would be a good fit,” Scheuermann said. “Cary is pretty intense, but I think Ryan will feed off that because he just wants to learn. They are getting some All-Americans and there team is ranked.”
Michaels won by fall in the Warriors’ dual meet against Yough on Wednesday evening to improve his career record to 95-11. He has a shot to earn career-win No. 100 this weekend at the Allegheny County Championships, where he is a defending champion, but if it doesn’t happen, Michaels may reach the milestone at the Section 3-AA Championships in front of a home crowd this upcoming Wednesday. The school record at Elizabeth Forward for victories is 119.
“I will be happy to get the 100th win no matter where it is at, but it will be really awesome to get it at home,” Michaels said.
Michaels didn’t wrestle as a freshman, which makes his resume all the more impressive. He was one win short of placing as a sophomore at the state tournament and was third last year. He is also a Southwestern Regional and WPIAL Champion.
“I was a little too small when I was a freshman and it was only my third year of wrestling, so I stayed in middle school,” Michaels said. “I didn’t even want to try wrestling at all at first, but my brother was trying it and I decided to give it a try. The coaches are really good and have helped me a lot.”
Michaels credits the work he has put in at clubs like Young Guns and all the offseason preparation in helping him become the wrestler he is today.
“Wrestling for clubs like Young Guns and all the offseason preparation has helped me so much,” Michaels said. “You have great competition there and you can work out with other guys that really want to be there and get better.”
