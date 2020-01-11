Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels won his third straight Burgettstown Tournament on Saturday at Burgettstown High School.
Michaels, a senior and Campbell University recruit, earned a 6-4 decision in sudden victory over Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans in the 126-pound final. Evans scored a takedown with 33 seconds remaining in the third period to take a 4-2 lead, but Michaels’ tied things up 10 seconds later with a reversal before securing a takedown in sudden victory.
Michaels, won was the No. 1 seed, won by fall in the rounds of 32, 16 and quarterfinals before a 5-0 decision over Thomas Jefferson’s Ben Eckenrod in the semifinals. Michaels is a two-time state qualifier. He was third last season after finishing one match short of placing as a sophomore.
The Warriors’ Ethan Cain was second in the 195-pound weight class. Teammates Nick Murphy and Noah Hunnell also placed, as Murphy was third at 285 and Hunnell fifth at 145.
He suffered a setback in the final to Steubenville’s Keith Bodnar. Yough’s Shane Momyer was second in the 106-pound weight class. He lost in the finals to Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura.
Bentworth’s Noah Weston won the bronze medal at 138 with a 6-4 decision in sudden victory over Bethel Park’s Parker Loera in the third-place bout.
West Greene’s Daniel Collins finished in sixth place at 106. Teammate Parker Smith (126) was also sixth.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe was fourth at 220, and teammate Hudson Guesman placed sixth at 113.
Frazier’s Jacob Thomas placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class.
