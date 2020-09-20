DaVontay Brownfield scored on his first three carries as Elizabeth Forward opened its season with a 45-0 victory over visiting Brownsville in an Interstate Conference game Friday night.
Brownfield scored on runs of five, 37 and 13 yards in the first quarter with Andrew Smith, who was six for six in extra-point kicks, adding the PAT each time for a 21-0 lead.
Chase Whatton made it 28-0 with a three-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 30-yard field goal by Smith made it 31-0 at halftime.
Even Lewis had a hand in both of the Warriors' second-half touchdowns with a 26-yard pass to Nico Mrvos and a one-yard run.
Brownfield had eight carries for 93 yards for EF (1-0, 1-0). Lewis completed five of 10 passes for 81 yards with all five completions going to Mrvos.
Daniel Grant rushed for 25 yards on seven carries for the Falcons (0-1, 0-2).
