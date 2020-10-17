Ky'ron Craggette had a monster game with four touchdowns and 240 yards rushing Friday night, but the Penn-Trafford offense was just as unstoppable for a 64-28 victory over visiting Connellsville in Big East Conference play.
Craggette had touchdown runs of 42, 63, 14 and 76 yards, and needed 19 carries for his game-high rushing total.
The Falcons (0-4, 0-6) tied the game twice in the second quarter at 21-21 and 28-28.
The Warriors (3-0, 4-1) scored 36 unanswered points in the second half.
Penn-Trafford quarterback completed 8-of-12 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Big East Conference
Connellsville 7-21-0-0 -- 28
Penn-Trafford 14-14-14-22 -- 64
First Quarter
PT: Chase Vecchio 8 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Con: Ky'ron Craggette 42 run (Gage Gillott kick)
PT: Brad Ford 7 pass from Ethan Carr (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Second Quarter
PT: Ethan Carr 37 interception return (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Con: Ky'ron Craggette 63 run (Gage Gillott kick)
Con: Ky'ron Craggette 14 run(Gage Gillott kick)
PT: Ethan Carr 30 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Con: Ky'ron Craggette 76 run (Gage Gillott kick)
Third Quarter
PT: Ethan Carr 22 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Brad Ford 32 pass from Ethan Carr (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Fourth Quarter
PT: Mason Frye 38 pass from Ethan Carr (Nathan Schlessinger pass from Carter Green)
PT: Cole Darragh 35 interception return (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Nate Frye 4 run (Trevor Wilson kick)
Records: Connellsville (0-4, 0-6), Penn-Trafford (3-0, 4-1).
