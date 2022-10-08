Elizabeth Forward scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-14 victory Friday night against Mount Pleasant in Interstate Conference action.
Elizabeth Forward remains undefeated, improving to 2-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall. Mount Pleasant goes to 1-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall.
The Warriors' Zion White found Zach Boyd open for a 68-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the fourth quarter. Boyd then returned a punt 51 yards for a score.
The Vikings' Cole Chatfield plunged into the end zone from a yard out. Elizabeth Forward's Jordan Wilmore scored on a 2-yard run to end the scoring.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter. White hit Boyd for a 20-yard touchdown pass and Chatfield connected on a 38-yard scoring pass to Robbie Labuda.
White threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Turner and 27 yards to Keilly Rush in the second quarter.
White completed 8-of-15 passes for 198 yards. Boyd caught three passes for 116 yards.
McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0 -- The Tigers scored 21 points in the first and second quarters for a Big 7 Conference victory over the visiting Falcons.
Jahmil Perryman and Bobby Boyd both scored two rushing touchdowns. Perryman also had a 73-yard touchdown pass to Aemond Knight.
McKeesport improves to 4-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall. The Falcons slip to 1-2 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0 -- Corey Boerio scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead the Wildcats to a Big 7 Conference win against the visiting Rams.ad
John Wetzel had a touchdown pass to Boerio and scored on a 17-yard run for Latrobe (2-2, 4-3). Kollin Stevens opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Ringgold slides to 0-3 in the conference and 0-7 overall.
Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7 -- The Leopards rolled to an Interstate Conference road victory over the Golden Lions.
Kai Brunot spotted Greensburg Salem (0-2, 3-4) the early lead on a 54-yard interception return.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 4-2) tied the game on Evan Pohlot's 16-yard touchdown reception from Braden Laux. The Leopards added a safety and Jake Gedekoh's 33-yard scoring run for a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
Gedekoh added a 15-yard rushing touchdown and 12-yard interception return for a score in the second quarter. Quinton Martin scored on runs of 35 and 32 yards.
Martin carried the ball nine times for 129 yards.
Anthony Crews closed the scoring on with a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6 -- The Scotties returned home with a Interstate Conference after scoring the final 20 points of the game.
Kadin Keefer opened the scoring for Southmoreland (1-1, 3-4) on a 1-yard run. He later hit Ty Keffer on an 89-yard touchdown pass.
Keffer threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ty Keffer and 6-yarder to Cody Bateman in the second quarter. Keffer had another scoring pass with a 13-yard touchdown to Keffer in the third quarter.
Keefer completed 12-of-16 passes for 210 yards. Keffer caught eight passes for 167 yards.
South Allegheny goes to 0-2 in the conference and 0-6 overall. Dashawn Carter carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards.
Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14 -- Cole Keller caught a 48-yard scoring pass from Gavin Roebuck and J.J. Waller had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Cougars in an Allegheny Conference road loss to the Eagles.
Yough goes to 1-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall. Serra Catholic improves to 4-0 in the conference and 6-1 overall.
Brentwood 19, Waynesburg Central 7 -- The Spartans led 13-7 at halftime and added a late score for a Century Conference victory at Waynesburg.
Chase Fox scored on a 1-yard run for the Raiders (0-4, 0-7) in the second quarter.
Anthony Herisko scored two rushing touchdowns for Brentwood (1-2, 2-5). Cedric Davis added a 6-yard touchdown run.
McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7 -- The Highlanders led 37-0 at halftime and didn't look back for a Century Conference road victory.
McGuffey's Philip McCuen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.
The Highlanders improve to 3-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall. The Cougars slip to 0-3 in the conference and 1-5 overall.
California 41, West Greene 14 -- The Trojans rolled to a Tri-County South Conference road victory over the Pioneers.
Jake Layhue had three touchdown passes for California. Aidan Lowden caught passes of 17 and 28 yards for scores, and Caden Powell had a 33-yard touchdown reception. Layhue also had touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards.
Spencer Petrucci added a 33-yard touchdown run for the Trojans. He had 78 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Layhue completed 10-of-14 passes for 234 yards and ran for 140 yards on 15 carries. Powell caught three passes for 80 yards.
Johnny Lampe had both West Greene touchdowns. Lampe ran for 88 yards and caught two passes for 98 yards.
Beth-Center 56, Bentworth 21 -- The Bulldogs scored 42 points in the first half on their way to a Tri-County South Conference road victory.
Dominick Revi finished with five touchdown passes for Beth-Center (1-3, 2-5). He completed 7-of-10 passes for 180 yards.
Tyler Berish scored three touchdowns in the victory. Tyler Debnar found the end zone twice and carried the ball 12 times for 104 yards. Jonah Sussman scored on a 10-yard run and Tegan Veatch had a 45-yard touchdown run.
Vitali Daniels had touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christopher Harper and 18 to Lucas Burt. He also had an 8-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcats slip to 0-4 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
