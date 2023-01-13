Elizabeth Forward scored three goals in the third period to rally past visiting Carrick, 5-2, Thursday night in a PIHL D2 Blue Division game at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Patrick Malandra gave the Warriors (6-6-0-0-0) the lead at 4:26 of the third period. Luke Napoli scored a power play goal at 8:02.
Napoli capped the scoring with an empty net goal with 40 seconds left in the game.
Carrick's Tanner Heidkamp scored just 47 seconds into the game to give the visitors the early lead.
The Warriors' Joey Wach tied the game about seven minutes later, but Carrick (6-7-0-0-1) regain the lead at 12:11 on Mason Hagan's power play goal.
Wach's second goal tied the game at 7:03 in the second period.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 41 saves to preserve the victory. Carrick's Logan Keady turned aside 28 shots.
Neshannock 3, Ringgold 2, SO -- Ringgold scored two goals in the third period to force overtime, but lost the shootout in a loss to visiting Neshannock in a PIHL D2 Division game.
Ringgold (10-1-0-1-0) remains atop the Blue Division with 21 points.
Nehannock (8-2-0-0-2) scored twice in the second period after a scoreless first period.
Ringgold's Bruce Santina cut the deficit in half with a goal 1:55 into the third period. Braden Pringle tied the game at 6:17.
The Rams' Collin Moffett stopped 26 shots. Neshannock goalie Gavin Renick finished with 41 saves.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31 -- The Lady Colonials scored 20 points in the first quarter and didn't look back for a Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
Albert Gallatin (1-5, 5-8) led 28-18 at halftime and 38-23 after three quarters.
The Lady Colonials' Gianna Michaux scored a game-high 14 points. Courtlyn Turner finished with 12 points, and Mya Glisan and Grayce Panos added 11 apiece.
Whitney Bobish scored 10 points for the Lady Falcons (0-5, 3-11).
Elizabeth Forward 64, Belle Vernon 43 -- The Lady Warriors scored 43 points in the middle two quarters on their way to a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Elizabeth Forward (5-0, 10-4) led 19-11 after the first quarter and built the advantage to 62-32 after three quarters.
Alyssa Terza paced the Lady Warriors with a game-high 28 points.
Jenna Dawson scored 17 points for the Lady Leopards (5-1, 7-6). Farrah Reader finished with 11 points. Tessa Rodriguez dished out seven assists.
Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29 -- The Lady Rams held the visitors to 13 points in the first three quarters for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Abbey Whaley led the way for Ringgold (2-3, 4-9) with 16 points. Angelina Massey added 15.
Maddie Moore shared game-scoring honors for Southmoreland (0-5, 1-13) with 16 points.
Mount Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28 -- Tiffany Zelmore scored 29 points to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Mount Pleasant (2-2, 10-4) led 14-7, 34-14 and 48-22 at the quarter breaks.
Lyla Barr scored 18 points for the Lady Rams (0-4, 2-10).
Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49 -- The Lady Cougars built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Charleroi led 40-23 at halftime and 56-36 after the third quarter.
McKenna DeUnger led the Lady Cougars with 28 points. Bella Carroto finished with 13 points and Camryn Musser added 11.
Skyler Gates (18), Ava Clark (14), and Zhariah Reed (13) finished in double figures for the Lady Falcons.
Yough 39, McGuffey 23 -- The Lady Cougars held the visitors to single digits in each quarter for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Autumn Matthews paced Yough (3-1, 6-6) with a game-high 21 points. Laney Gerdich added nine points.
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (1-3, 10-5) with eight points.
Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32 -- The Lady Raiders steadily pulled away for a Section 4-AAA home victory over the Lady Eagles.
Waynesburg (3-1, 11-2) led 13-11 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Lady Raiders' lead grew to 38-27 after three quarters.
Avery Davis led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. Kaley Rohanna finished with 13 points. Josie Horne pulled down 12 rebounds and Addison Blair grabbed 10.
Maddie Graham scored 14 points for South Park (2-2, 5-7).
Bentworth 39, Beth-Center 25 -- The Lady Bearcats led 15-12 at halftime and then outscored the visiting Lady Bulldogs in the second half, 24-13, for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Ava Clark led the way for Bentworth (2-4, 4-10) with a game-high 16 points. Amber Sallee finished with 12 points.
Violet Trump scored 13 points for Beth-Center (0-5, 3-10).
Monessen 43, Mapletown 27 -- The Lady Greyhounds were tough at home for a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Maples.
MyAsia Majors paced Monessen (3-1, 5-4) with 14 points.
Makenna Lotsoeich led Mapletown (1-3, 4-9) with game-high 16 points.
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22 -- The Lady Pioneers built a 22-point halftime lead on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Lexi Six led the way for West Greene with 14 points. Taylor Karvan finished with 11.
Kayla Larkin scored 12 points for Jefferson-Morgan.
Girls swimming
Ringgold 91, Connellsville 79 -- The Lady Rams carried most of the first-place finishes for a Section 5-AA road victory.
Natalie Noll (200 freestyle, 2:06.44; 100 butterfly, 1:04.23), Emily Carpeal (200 IM, 2:29.14; 500 freestyle, 5:42.70), Emily Doleno (50 freestyle, 27.09; 100 breaststroke, 1:21.15), 200 freestyle relay (1:49.22), Ella George (100 backstroke, 1:13.60), and 400 freestyle relay (4:13.31) all finished first for Ringgold.
Connellsville opened the meet with Kassidy Callahan, Ella Detwiler, Kyra Callahan and Mackenzie Vokes winning the 200 medley relay in 2:09.94. Abigail Harvey won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.52.
The 200 freestyle relay of Harvey, Ella Detwiler, Vokes and Kyra Callahan finished second in a WPIAL conditional time of 1:51.38.
Harvey (200 freestyle, 2:18.66), Kyra Callahan (50 freestyle, 27.41), Kassidy Callahan (100 butterfly, 1:17.95), Elia Bentley (100 backstroke, 1:15.56), 400 freestyle relay (4:32.19), and Kenadi Forcina (500 freestyle, 6:40.57) had second-place finishes.
Southmoreland's Maria Stewart finished the 100 butterfly in 1:08.14 and 100 freestyle in 53.34 seconds.
South Park 61, Belle Vernon 61 -- The Lady Eagles won on criteria for a Section 5-AA victory.
Melina Stratigos (50 freestyle) and Ava Bosetti (100 freestyle) hit the WPIAL qualifying standard for the Lady Leopards (1-2, 2-4).
Boys swimming
Ringgold 91, Connellsville 78 -- The Rams were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 5-AA road victory.
The 200 medley relay of Tyler George, Brandon Nguyen, Benjamin Carpeal and Gionni Traeger opened the meet with a first-place finish in 1:49.39.
George (200 freestyle, 1:58.73; 100 freestyle, 52.78), Carpeal (200 IM, 2:14.75; 500 freestyle, 5:13.28), Traeger (50 freestyle, 23.07; 100 breaststroke, 1:06.99), Korben Andrews (100 butterfly, 1:04.63), Brandon Nguyen (100 backstroke, 1:07.85), and 400 freestyle relay (3:38.94) also had first-place finishes for Ringgold.
Connellsville's Corbin Hoffer, Evan Mangus, Gavin McPoyle and Kasey Stanton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.02.
The Falcons' 200 medley relay (2:07.79) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.74) placed second.
Stanton placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:01.64) and 100 freestyle (53.33). His time in the 100 freestyle met the WPIAL conditional standard. Jonathan Sapola (100 butterfly, 1:08.81), McPoyle (500 freestyle, 5:44.7), Aaron Michaels (100 backstroke, 1:10.49), and Mangus (100 breaststroke, 1:19.30) also finished second.
Belle Vernon 89, South Park 71 -- The Leopards defeated the Eagles for a Section 5-AA victory.
Belle Vernon improves to 2-1 in the section and 5-1 overall.
