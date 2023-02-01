Elizabeth Forward rallied in the fourth quarter for a 61-58 victory at Southmoreland Tuesday night in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Scotties (2-5, 6-12) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 26-17 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the home team in the third quarter, 21-20, and completed the rally in the fourth quarter with a 23-12 advantage.
Zach Boyd led Elizabeth Forward (2-5, 6-12) with a game-high 22 points. Andrew Cook scored 14 points and Cy Herchelroath added 11.
Noah Felentzer paced Southmoreland with 18 points. Ronnie Collins scored 14 points and Elijah Myers finished with 13.
Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42 -- Peters Township broke the Section 1-AAAAA road game wide open in the second quarter with 35 points for a home victory against the Falcons.
Kace Shearer led Connellsville (0-7, 0-19) with 10 points.
Brendan McCullough (25) and Jack Dunbar (24) both scored over 20 points for Peters Twp. Nick Baccaarello added 12.
Chartiers-Houston 70, Frazier 45 -- The Bucs were tough at home for a Section 4-AA victory against the visiting Commodores.
Keyshaun Thompson scored 18 points for Frazier (1-8, 2-17). Brennen Stewart added 15.
Nate Gregory (15), Emanuele Ntumbgia (13), Avery Molek (11), and Jake Mele (10) all scored in double figures for Chartiers-Houston (9-1, 15-4).
Burgettstown 69, Beth-Center 56 -- The Blue Devils opened a 15-point lead in the first quarter and then held off the visiting Bulldogs for a Section 4-AA victory.
Beth-Center (0-10, 1-18) outscored the home team in the final three quarters, 47-43.
Jason Zellie led Beth-Center with 19 points. Brody Tharp scored 13 points.
Zack Schrockman scored a game-high 23 points for Burgettstown (6-3, 10-8). Andrew Bredel finished with 10 points.
onessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40 -- The Greyhounds rolled to a Section 2-A home victory against the Rockets.
Lorenzo Gardner and Davontae Clayton both scored 18 points for Monessen (6-1, 16-2). Jaisean Blackman finished with 14 points.
Troy Wright scored 10 points for Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 11-8).
Mapletown 70, California 61 -- The Maples won an important Section 2-A game to keep in the playoff race.
The difference of the game was out the foul line with Mapletown making 19 and California converting seven. California made 10 three-pointers and Mapletown hit nine, five by Braden McIntire.
A.J. Vanata (22), Landan Stevenson (18), McIntire (17), and Cohen Stout (11) combined for 68 points for Mapletown (3-4, 7-9).
Aidan Lowden led California (1-5, 5-11) with 17 points. Jacob Ziolecki scored 16 and Vinny Manzella added 13.
Girls basketball
McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38 -- The Lady Tigers scored 46 points in the first half on their way to a Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
Mya Glisan scored 16 points for the Lady Colonials (3-7, 9-10). Courtlyn Turner finished with 11 points.
Rachael Manfredo led McKeesport (8-1, 16-3) with a game-high 33 points. Malina Board added 12.
Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50 -- The Lady Falcons notched a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Rams.
Hillary Claycomb led the way for Connellsville (4-14) with 18 points. Whitney Bobish (12) and Bailey Liska (11) also scored in double figures.
Abbey Whaley scored a game-high 22 points for Ringgold (4-14). Angelina Massey finished with 20 points.
Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43 -- Josie Horne had another double-double to help the Lady Raiders to a non-section road victory.
Horne shared team-scoring honors with 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna also scored 19 points for Waynesburg. Peyton Cowell grabbed 10 rebounds.
Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Commodores.
