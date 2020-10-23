Zion White threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another Friday night as Elizabeth Forward capped an undefeated regular season with a 35-19 victory over visiting Southmoreland in Interstate Conference action.
The Warriors finish won the section title with a 5-0 record and improve to 6-0 overall. The Scotties close with a 2-3 section record and 3-3 overall mark.
White had touchdown passes of 80 yards to Zach Boyd and 56 to DaVontay Brownfield. He completed 7-of-12 passes for 237 yards. White also powered in from a yard out for a score.
Brownfield carried the ball seven times for 72 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run. Boyd caught two passes for 123 yards and added a 12-yard touchdown run. Kyle Flourny carried the ball 22 times for 82 yards.
The Scotties' Zach Cernuto had touchdown passes of 7, 18 and 21 yards, and completed 18-of-32 passes for 197 yards with one interception. Anthony Govern had two touchdown receptions and caught seven passes for 93 yards.
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland 7-6-0-6 -- 19
Elizabeth Forward 7-14-7-7 -- 35
First Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 12 run (Andrew Smith kick), 4:58
S: Anthony Govern 7 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 2:15
Second Quarter
EF: Zion White 1 run (Andrew Smith kick), :32
S: Mason Basinger 18 pass from Zach Cernuto (kick failed), :10
EF: Zach Boyd 80 pass from Zion White (Andrew Smith kick), :00
Third Quarter
EF: DaVontay Brownfield 2 run (Andrew Smith kick), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
EF: DaVontay Brownfield 56 pass from Zion White (Andrew Smith kick), 11:53
S: Anthony Govern 21 pass from Zach Cernuto (pass failed), 2:52
Records: Southmoreland (2-3, 3-3), Elizabeth Forward (5-0, 6-0).
