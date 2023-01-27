CONNELLSVILLE -- The Elizabeth Forward boys swept the relays and carried most of the first-place finishes for a 96-78 Section 5-AA victory at Connellsville.
Warriors return home with 96-78 victory
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Friday, January 27, 2023 7:15 AM
Kaden Faychak had a big hand in the victory with a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.34 seconds and swimming a leg on all three relays.
"I did the butterfly because I needed a break from my workouts," said Faychak.
Faychak finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in 100 breastroke in last year's WPIAL Class AA final. He currently has the fifth-best time posted in both events.
"I want to get close to first in both," Faychak said of his goals.
Faychak has a dilemma because he's a baseball player, so the WPIAL Championship will likely be his final meet of the season.
"I can't do two sports at the same time," said Faychak, who plays shortstop and pitches. "I was hurt as a sophomore (last year) and I only played three games."
Faychak seeks to carry on the family legacy.
"Everything is for my older brother Cam. He missed the high school record in his senior year. I want to get the record," said Faychak.
"I'll go for the 100 breaststroke. It's my final go-around. Dropping two seconds is easier in the 100 breaststroke. A drop of .2 seconds in the 50 freestyle is a heckuva drop in one day."
Elizabeth Forward also had first-place finishes from Thomas Fine (200 IM, 2:16.45), Bryce McLaughlin (50 freestyle, 25.21), Garrett Vietmeier (diving, 143.35), Matt Vietmeier (100 backstroke, 1:03.35), and Ethan Glessner (100 breaststroke, 1:11.26).
Kasey Stanton had a solid individual performance for the Falcons by winning the 200 freestyle (1:59.90) and 100 freestyle (53.32).
Teammate Gavin McPoyle celebrated Senior Night with a first-place finish in the 500 freestle with a time of 6:09.65. He was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.48).
McPoyle seeks to lower his distance race time.
"I'm 14 seconds off. I need to be faster and consistent," said McPoyle. "I want to get under 5:40. I can do my best."
The breaststroke is not normally part of his event list.
"I did the breaststroke for points. The 100 backstroke is my better stroke," said McPoyle.
McPoyle said he and his teammates strive to improve from meet to meet.
"All of us, we push ourselves to do our best. I can see the difference," said McPoyle, adding, "We're just trying to make the WPIALs."
The Falcons received second-place points from the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, Corbin Hoffer (200 IM, 2:33.69), Braden Cross (50 freestyle, 27.35), and Aaron Michaels (100 backstroke, 1:11.48).
