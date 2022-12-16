Many times when a coach takes over a program, he or she has to build the program from the bottom up and lay a foundation.
But for new Elizabeth Forward boys coach Nolan Larry, the Warriors return three double-digit scorers from last year’s team.
With that kind of production back, Larry isn’t setting a low bar for his team.
“Our first goal is always to compete for a section title,” said Larry. “It will be a daunting task in a loaded section, but I think we could surprise some people.”
The Warriors play in the stacked Section 3-AAAA, and if they win the section, they'll earn it after playing Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands, Southmoreland and Uniontown.
“The top teams in the section are Laurel Highlands, Belle Vernon and Uniontown, but all the teams have solid players,” said Larry, whose dad, Buck Larry, brings 30 years of coaching experience as Nolan’s assistant.
Count Elizabeth Forward as a team in the section who has talent.
The three returning starters who averaged double figures are junior Charlie Meehleib (13 points per game), senior Mekhi Daniels (11 ppg), and junior Isaiah Turner (11 ppg).
“Charlie is a great vocal leader, a solid post presence, is strong, agile and has an abundance of post moves,” Larry said. “I expect he will continue to lead the team vocally and will continue to be a force inside.
“Mekhi Daniels leads by action, is an excellent rebounder despite his size, is a quick leaper, is an excellent defender and finisher at the rim. I expect him to continue to lead on the court and score in a variety of ways.
“Isaiah has a quick first step, is explosive and dynamic in the open floor, is a quiet leader, has a super high ceiling and I am expecting a breakout season.”
Larry mentioned five other players who will either start or see time, and the quintet includes sophomores Charlie Nigut and Chris Climes,, senior Zach Jones, junior Krystian Kennedy, and freshman Drew Cook.
“Charlie started a number of games as a freshman last year, is a lightning quick point guard and will have a larger role this year,” Larry said. “Zach is super athletic and an explosive guard, while Krystian will be expected to spell Big Charlie in the post.
“Chris is massive and incredibly strong and will be a presence inside once he gets acclimated to basketball, and Drew will start as a freshman, and we expect huge things to come for him.”
Larry circled back to the team goals, outlining what the keys to a successful season will be.
“We have to play transition basketball, up tempo but under control,” he said. “Our role players will have to contribute and a few players, like Isaiah Turner, will have to take a big next step.”
