Elizabeth Forward nipped host Clairton, 65-63, in a non-section boys basketball meeting of playoff teams Monday night.
The Bears (13-9) built a 39-32 halftime advantage but the Warriors (8-13) rallied to take a 48-47 lead in the third quarter and outscored Clairton 17-16 in the fourth.
Chase Vaughn led a balanced EF attack with 17 points, Pat Filson added 13 and Zach Boyd tossed in 11.
Brendan Parsons (22) and Kenlein Ogletree (21) paced the Bears.
