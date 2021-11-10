Elizabeth Forward poured in seven goals in the second period on its way to an 11-5 victory at Trinity Tuesday night in PIHL D2 South Division play.
Chase Glunt scored late in the first period to give the Warriors (4-2-0-0-0) a 1-0 lead.
Elizabeth Forward's advantage grew to 7-0 with six unanswered goals in the second period.
Matthew Karpuszka scored a power play goal at 2:12 and then added an even-strength goal 58 seconds later. Ben Ruskay scored back-to-back even-strength goals just 16 seconds apart four minutes later.
Then, Doug Hoffman scored back-to-back goals with an even-strength goal at 8:11 and a power play goal at 12:17.
After Trinity's Bryer Sphar scored at 12:35, Zach Motil answered with an unassisted goal at 13:04. Corey Blommel and Dax Kress cut the deficit to 8-3 for the Hillers (0-6-0-0-0) after two periods.
Karpuszka completed his hat trick with a goal just 16 seconds into the third period. Joey Wach scored 1:07 later, and Sean Weber's short-handed goal capped the scoring for the Warriors at 2:46.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 31 saves in the victory. The Hillers' Stephen Moschetta stopped 21 shots.
The Warriors had 12 penalties for 40 minutes. Trinity was called for seven penalties for 14 minutes.
