Elizabeth Forward counted five scores under 40 Friday afternoon for an impressive 188-298 Section 8-AA victory against Yough at Madison Club.
Warriors roll to 188-298 road victory
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, September 18, 2023 1:08 AM
Monday, September 18, 2023 1:08 AM
Elizabeth Forward counted five scores under 40 Friday afternoon for an impressive 188-298 Section 8-AA victory against Yough at Madison Club.
Aaron Dujanus led the way for the Warriors with a medalist honors at 33. Louie Kite shot 38, and Mitchell Vuick, Blake Hvozdik and Julian Hredocik all finished with 39.
Caden Doran (56), Diesel Ford (63), Jada Ford (53), Ian Toman (54), and Andy Schambura (72) counted for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.