Zion White threw three touchdown passes Friday night to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 49-8 victory over visiting Yough in Interstate Conference play.
The Warriors finish with a 6-0 record in the Interstate Conference and an 8-2 overall mark. Yough ends the season 1-5 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
White opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keilly Rush. He also tossed scoring passes of 63 and 25 yards to Zach Boyd later in the first quarter. White completed 4-of-7 passes for 138 yards.
DaVontay Brownfield scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter.
The Warriors added three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Sam McDonald plunged in from a yard out and Johnny Dinapoli had a 12-yard touchdown run. Boyd returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kaden Bizzozero caught an 8-yard pass from Raidon Kuroda for Yough in the fourth quarter.
Interstate Conference
Yough 0-0-0-8 -- 8
Elizabeth Forward 28-21-0-0 -- 49
First Quarter
EF: Keilly Rush 30 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: DaVontay Brownfield 13 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Zach Boyd 63 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: Zach Boyd 25 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)
Second Quarter
EF: Sam McDonald 1 run (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: Zach Boyd 75 punt return (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: Johnny Dinapoli 12 run (Logan Beedle kick)
Fourth Quarter
Y: Kaden Bizzozero 8 pass from Raidon Kuroda (pass good)
Records: Yough (1-5, 1-9), Elizabeth Forward (6-0, 8-2).
