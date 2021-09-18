Elizabeth Forward scored all its points in the first half Friday night for a 44-0 victory at Brownsville in Interstate Conference action.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 1-0 in the conference and 2-2 overall. Brownsville drops to 0-1 in the conference and 0-3 overall.
Zion White threw two touchdown passes to Zach Boyd of 30 and 14 yards, and another for 39 yards to Charlie Nigut.
Nigut added a 30-yard punt return and 20-yard run for touchdowns. Jordan Wilmore had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Kyle Flourney sprinted 40 yards for a score.
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward 26-18-0-0 -- 44
Brownsville 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
EF: Jordan Wilmore 5 run (kick failed)
EF: Zach Boyd 30 pass from Zion White (kick failed)
EF: Charlie Nigut 30 punt return (Logan Beedle kick)
EF: Charlie Nigut 39 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)
Second Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 14 pass from Zion White (kick failed)
EF: Charlie Nigut 20 run (kick failed)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 40 run (kick failed)
Records: Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 2-2), Brownsville (0-1, 0-3).
