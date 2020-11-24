Zach Motil netted a hat trick and Gabe Myers stopped all 16 shots he faced Tuesday night to lead visiting Elizabeth Forward to a 7-0 victory over Trinity in a PIHL Class B Division game.
Motil scored the only goal in the first period, and added two scores in the third period.
The Warrior's Joey Wach scored back-to-back goals in the second period, and Luke Napoli netted a goal between Motil's two third-period scores.
Elizabeth Forward killed one penalty, while Trinity successfully killed all four short-handed situations.
The Warriors improve to 2-3-0-0, while the Hillers slip to 0-2-0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.