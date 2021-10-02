Elizabeth Forward shut out visiting South Park, 48-0, Friday night for an Interstate Conference victory.
Zion White threw touchdown passes of 45 and 22 yards for the Warriors (2-0, 4-2). Zach Boyd caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kyle Flournoy had touchdown runs of 14 and 10 yards. Johnny Dinapoli (18) and Charlie Nigut (17) also had touchdown runs.
The Eagles go to 2-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.
Interstate Conference
South Park 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Elizabeth Forward 21-27-0-0 -- 48
First Quarter
EF: Charlie Nigut 45 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Zach Boyd 22 pass from Zion White (kick failed)
EF: Johnny Dinapoli 18 run (Zach Boyd run)
Second Quarter
EF: Kyle Flournoy 14 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Zach Boyd 75 fumble return (kick failed)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 10 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Charlie Nigut 17 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
Records: South Park (2-1, 2-3), Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 4-2).
