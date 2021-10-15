Elizabeth Forward won the battle of the top two teams in the Interstate Conference by shutting out visiting Mount Pleasant, 35-0, Friday night.
The Warriors improve to 4-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Vikings are 2-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall.
Zach Boyd and Kyle Flournoy both scored two touchdowns in the win.
Boyd caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Zion White and ran 43 yards for another score. Flournoy powered into the end zone from three yards and returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.
White scored on a three-yard run and completed 5-of-7 passes for 115 yards.
Interstate Conference
Mount Pleasant 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Elizabeth Forward 14-7-14-0 -- 35
First Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 40 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 3 run (Logan Beedle kick)
Second Quarter
EF: Zion White 3 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
Third Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 43 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)
EF: Kyle Flournoy 20 fumble return (Logan Beedle kick)
Records: Mount Pleasant (2-1, 4-3), Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 6-2).
