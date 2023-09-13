The Elizabeth Forward boys opened the Section 2-AAA cross country schedule with a pair of victories at Mingo Park.
The Warriors defeated Ringgold, 22-33, and Laurel Highlands, 19-38. Thomas Jefferson downed the Mustangs, 25-34, and Ringgold earned a split with a 22-34 victory against the Jaguars.
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak ran away from the field on his home course, finishing with a time of 15:44. Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos was second in 16:19, and Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger placed third in 17:16.
Elizabeth Forward’s Thomas Fine (4, 17:43), Hunter Thomas (5, 17:52), Joey Maksin (9, 18:39), and Garrett Vietmier (10, 18:39), Thomas Jefferson’s Rylan Ball (8, 18:03) and Gage Derrick (8, 18:23), and Ringgold’s Daniel Peterson (10, 18:16) rounded out the top-10 finishes.
The Elizabeth Forward girls split the meet with a win against Laurel Highlands, 15-50, and a 17-42 loss to Ringgold. Thomas Jefferson also defeated Laurel Highlands, 15-50, who didn’t field a full squad.
Ringgold defeated Thomas Jefferson, 18-39.
The Lady Rams had four of the first five runners with Lily Brenneman (21:08), Angelique Mariana (21:37), and Annie Daerr (22:06) the top three runners and Willow Leach (24:01) fifth.
Elizabeth Forward’s Brooke Yurkovich was sixth in 24:14. Laurel Highlands’ Sara VanVerth placed 16th in 26:46.
Trinity 208, Laurel Highlands 231 — The Mustangs’ Section 2-AAA playoff hopes took a hit with loss at Lone Pine Country Club.
Laurel Highlands slips to 5-3 in the section and 8-4 overall with two section matches remaining. Trinity (8-0, 8-2) clinched a tie for the section title with the win.
Colin Crawford was the low man for the Mustangs with 7-over 43. Hunter Bosley (48), Jaden Ringer (46), Tyler Cook (49), and Kayden Smith (45) also counted scores for Laurel Highlands. Conner Kalich’s 55 was not used.
Brock Carrigan fired a medalist round of 2-over 38 for the Hillers. Ryan Walther shot 40.
Connellsville 224, Gateway 224 — The Falcons and Gators played to a non-section match tie at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The playoff was not held because of heavy rain.
Nicky Farrell (42), Hunter Konieczny (45), Christian Burd (46), Connor Cook (43), and Logan Lowery (48) scored for Connellsville.
Gateway’s CJ Nguyen was medalist with 3-over 38. Mark DiPalma was a shot behind with 39.
